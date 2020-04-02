Florida Rep Goes Virtual as Remaining Season is Cancelled

Florida Repertory Theatre has announced that two of its canceled productions are now available for online streaming and on-demand in-home viewing for ticket-buying patrons.



Both "A Doll's House, Part 2" by Lucas Hnath and "Every Brilliant Thing" by Duncan MacMillan and Jonny Donahoe are available for purchase online at www.FloridaRep.org or by calling the box office at 239-332-4488. The price for digital access is $39 (the theatre's preview pricing) for both productions.



Audiences interested in streaming either or both productions have a deadline to view the productions. Ticket buyers must purchase and watch "Every Brilliant Thing" before April 12, and "A Doll's House, Part 2" before April 21, so Florida Rep urges patrons to act fast.



Ticket buyers who already had seats to either production have several options. They can convert those purchases into digital passes, gift the tickets back to the theatre as a tax-deductible donation, or convert them into credit for future productions in the 2020-2021 Season. For patrons with questions about existing reservations, box office associates are available by calling 239-3332-4488 or by emailing boxoffice@floridarep.org.



Both digital productions are available for both new and existing ticket-buyers.



"These are truly unprecedented times, but we are working diligently to stay in constant contact with our patrons and to keep the theatre alive even as we are not allowed to gather," said Artistic Director Greg Longenhagen. "The theatre has suffered a significant hit when it canceled the remainder of the season, and we need our community's help more than ever. These digital options will help us to make up just a fraction of the losses, and we are pleased to be able to offer these high definition digital productions to our patrons as an alternative to seeing the work live. I hope you'll take in these two stellar productions and help us to celebrate the work of our actors, directors, and designers from the comfort of your own home."



On March 16th, Florida Rep announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2019-2020 Season which included "Every Brilliant Thing," which was in the middle of its 5-week run, "A Doll's House, Part 2," which was just about to open, and the final production of its season, "Ripcord" by David Lindsay-Abaire.

In addition, the theatre canceled its annual fundraising gala. It shifted planning efforts to creating a digital live-streamed online event, which raised important funds that will help the theatre as it enters survival mode. The virtual gala included remote performances and messages from its ensemble of artists, recent guest stars from "Million Dollar Quartet," "Tenderly: the Rosemary Clooney Musical," "A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder," and many more. The event also featured performances and testimonials from just a few of the over 40,000 young people who depend on Florida Rep for its multifaceted educational programming.

The theatre plans to rebroadcast the virtual gala from the its social media platforms again by popular demand. Information on the rebroadcast will be emailed and advertised online and via email correspondence.



"There are no adequate words to thank the people who made generous donations during the virtual gala," Longenhagen continued. "Every dollar raised was matched up to $200,000 by a generous anonymous donor. While the money raised during the gala broke records, it covers only a fraction of what we will need to make up lost ticket revenue, and it is never too late to give to help save the Rep and help us through this difficult time. We need support now more than ever in order to bring you our robust 2020-2021 Season."



"Every Brilliant Thing" stars Michael Satow ("Arsenic and Old Lace") and is directed by Eleanor Holdridge ("Tenderly"). The creative team includes set designer Tim Billman ("Always...Patsy Cline"), costume designer Brooke Arthur (Florida Rep debut), lighting designer (Annalise Caudle (Florida Rep Debut), sound designer Katie Lowe ("A Gentleman's Guide") and ensemble stage manager Amy L. Massari ("Barefoot in the Park"). "Every Brilliant Thing" by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe is generously sponsored by Kids' Minds Matter. The media sponsor is WGCU Public Media.



"A Doll's House, Part 2" features an all-star cast of Florida Rep ensemble members and newcomers to the Arcade Stage, including Rachel Burttram ("Alabaster"), Brendan Powers ("Million Dollar Quartet"), Viki Boyle ("A Christmas Carol"), and Aishling Pembroke (Florida Rep Debut). "A Doll's House, Part 2" is generously sponsored by Bruce & Janet bunch and Cohen & Grigsby.



Florida Rep ensemble member Chris Clavelli ("A Fox on the Fairway") directs "A Doll's House, Part 2." He leads an an expert design team including set designer Bert Scott ("Becoming Dr. Ruth), costume designer Jacquelyn Loy ("Becoming Dr. Ruth"), lighting designer Julie Duro ("Million Dollar Quartet"), sound designer Katie Lowe ("A Gentleman's Guide"), and stage manager Samantha McCann (Florida Rep debut).



Digital streaming tickets are available online at www.FloridaRep.org and through the box office at 239-332-4488.



Subscriptions are also on sale now for the 2020-2021 Season and offer the best seats at the most significant discount. Box office hours are Monday through Friday 10 AM - 5 PM.



Florida Repertory Theatre performs in the Historic Arcade Theatre and the ArtStage Studio Theatre on Bay St. between Jackson & Hendry with limited free parking in the Fort Myers River District. Visit Florida Rep online at FloridaRep.org, and by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.





