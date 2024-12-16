DIAL M FOR MURDER Cast Announced At Gulfshore Playhouse; Now Extended Due to Popular Demand

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gulfshore Playhouse has announced the cast and creative team for Dial M for Murder, a gripping thriller set to captivate audiences in the Moran Mainstage at the brand new Baker Theatre and Education Center. This fresh adaptation of the classic tale that inspired Alfred Hitchcock's iconic film promises edge-of-your-seat suspense, a twisted web of intrigue, and surprises that will leave audiences guessing until the final moments.

Due to popular demand, Dial M for Murder has added performances in the schedule. Performances begin with previews on January 12, 14, and 15, with the official opening night on Thursday, January 16. The production now runs through February 6. Added performances include Sundays, January 19 and 26 at 7:30PM; Tuesday, February 4 at 7:30PM; Wednesday, February 5 at 2 and 7:30PM; and Thursday, February 6 at 2 and 7:30PM.

“I am so thrilled to have only opened our new Baker Theatre and Education Center two months ago and to already be in the position of having to extend a show,” said Kristen Coury. “It really is a dream come true.”

This production is directed by Jackson Gay, whose previous work on Into the Breeches at Gulfshore Playhouse had Naples audiences in stitches. "I am thrilled to be returning to Gulfshore Playhouse where I once again get to work with Gulfshore's stellar staff and crew in one of the most beautiful settings in the world,” said Gay. “I loved hearing the audience's laughter during Into the Breeches and now I get to make people jump out of their seats as they experience the heart-thumping Dial M For Murder. Treachery, greed and illicit love affairs make up the world of Dial M and it will be so much fun to share this fast-paced, clever, and terrifying thriller with the Naples community."

The cast includes Ashley Bufkin (Gulfshore Playhouse: In the Next Room (or the Vibrator Play)) as Maxine Hadley, Caitlin Clouthier (Miami New Drama: Dangerous Days) as Margot Wendice, Liam Craig (Broadway: Boeing, Boeing) as Inspector Hubbard, Lucas Dixon (Yale Rep: Assassins) as Tony Wendice, and Christopher Joel Onken (Broadway: The Inheritance) as Lesgate.

The creative team behind this production features some of the theatre industry's most talented professionals from across the country including scenic design by Linda Buchanan (Goodman Theatre, Steppenwolf Theatre, The Kennedy Center), costume design by Tracy Dorman (Asolo Repertory Theatre, Maltz Jupiter Theatre, Milwaukee Repertory Theatre), lighting design by Paul Whitaker (La Jolla Playhouse, Asolo Repertory Theater, Alley Theatre), sound design by Daniel Baker (Long Wharf Theatre, Hartford Stage, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis), casting by Michael Cassara, CSA, and production stage manager Danny Kuenzel.

About Dial M for Murder:

Is there such a thing as the perfect murder? Planning one might be possible, but pulling it off… that's another matter. Having discovered his beautiful—and very wealthy—wife Margot's infidelity, Tony has plotted his revenge, but when his carefully laid plan goes awry, everyone gets caught in its snare. A stunning thriller never goes out of style, and this one will keep you guessing until the very end. Playwright Jeffrey Hatcher brings a fresh new eye to the thriller that inspired a Hitchcock classic. Join Gulfshore Playhouse for this riveting production in their newly opened Baker Theatre and Education Center, located on the corner of Goodlette-Frank Road South and First Avenue South.

Tickets are now on sale and start at $40. Discounted tickets are available for patrons under 35; Educators; Families composed of two adults and two children; Active military, veterans, first responders, and their immediate families. Tickets can be ordered online (gulfshoreplayhouse.org) or by phone (239.261.PLAY).

IN-PERSON BOX OFFICE HOURS: Patron Services at the Baker Theatre and Education Center is open Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm and Sunday Noon-5pm. Additionally, the Box Office is open 90 minutes before show times.

SPECIAL AUDIENCE ENGAGEMENT DATES

Designer Talkback: (new this season is an opportunity to hear from the designers themselves about their inspiration for the show):

January 15, 2025 at 6:30PM

Pre-Show Discussions

January 19, 2025 at 2PM

January 22, 2025 at 1PM & 6:30PM

February 2, 2025 at 2PM



Actor Talkbacks

January 23, 2025

January 28, 2025



Playhouse Playdate: (an opportunity for parents or caregivers to bring their children to the theatre and enroll them in an engaging theatre class white the parents or caregivers see the show):

January 25, 2025 at 2PM

