BWW Review: SUNSET SCHMOULEVARD at The Laboratory Theater Of Florida

SUNSET SCHMOULEVARD at The Laboratory Theater of Florida, adapted and directed by Annette Trossbach, is a world premiere parody of the film noir classic Sunset Boulevard.

The show follows Norma Desmond (Sue Schaffel) as she tries to return to the spotlight by writing a film script she wants produced (so she can star in the film). When screenwriter Joe Gillis (Steven Coe) shows up by chance, Norma convinces him to stay there and work on her script. She quickly falls in love with him, creating quite a bit of drama.

This show is absolutely hilarious. Every single member of this cast nails the comedic timing. Honestly, you could tell when they broke a couple of times, but I think that actually added to the show. Schaffel's Norma is so over-the-top and dramatic, and she has found a way to make the audience burst into laughter just by looking at them. She was fantastic, and really brought the character and show to life. The best way to describe her character's relationship with Coe's Joe is strange but fascinating. I really enjoyed watching them perform together. Coe also did an excellent job embodying this character, and I liked the use of voiceovers for a lot of his commentary. Norma's quirky butler, Max, is played by Greg Wojciechowski, and he was one of the best parts of the show. From the comments he would make to a moment where he plays and sings Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" on the organ, he was a delight to watch. The rest of the cast includes Brian Linthicum as DeMille and the Repo Man, Daniel Sabiston as Sheldrake and Artie, and Madelaine Weymouth as Betty and Hedda. They did a great job bringing this parody to life, and I give them major kudos for playing multiple characters.

One thing I loved about this show was all the modern references it had. The story is set in 1949, so it was really fun to see what they threw in. I also really appreciated all the Fort Myers jabs they gave. There was also text projected above the stage, making comments throughout the show, and it added to the comedy of every moment. From sarcastic responses to the characters' dialogue to donation requests, each comment was perfect. The actors in this show broke the fourth wall many times, and I loved that. They'd talk to audience members crew members, or even other cast members, and it was hilarious to see. I also liked how involved their crew was in the actual production, dragging the incorrect characters offstage, bringing props on and off, and making comments.

This show had a beautiful set, designed by Beth Garner and Michael Eyth and constructed by Jonathan Johnson. It is probably the biggest, most detailed set I've seen yet at a Lab Theater production, and it was the perfect backdrop to this show.

SUNSET SCHMOULEVARD is not a show to be missed. World premiere productions are always fun to see, and this one especially so. There were so many different types of humor woven throughout the show that I believe everyone will find something they love about it. Annette Trossbach has done an incredible job creating this ridiculously funny satire, and I promise you will enjoy every moment. Get your tickets soon, as the show runs through July 3. Please note that The Lab has modified their mask policy and now only requires masks for patrons who are not fully vaccinated. Click here for info and tickets: http://www.laboratorytheaterflorida.com

Photo Credit: Sisk Media