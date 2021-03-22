BWW Review: BROADWAY'S BEST at Florida Repertory Theatre

Currently running as part of Florida Repertory Theatre's Outdoor Series is BROADWAY'S BEST: A CONCERT ON THE CALOOSAHATCHEE, directed by Florida Rep's Artistic Director Greg Longenhagen, starring Carolann Sanita, Gerritt VanderMeer, and the Bay Street Band.

This is Florida Rep's first Concert as part of their Outdoor Series, and I really enjoyed it. Carolann Sanita and Gerritt VanderMeer met and fell in love because of theatre, and in this show they tell their story through several classic and modern Broadway songs. They were accompanied by the Bay Street Band, including Dave Gipson as the Musical Director/Pianist, Alex Albanese playing the bass, and Matthew Koller playing the drums. The band opened the show by playing a few songs before Sanita and VanderMeer joined them, and it was a very fun way to start.

Sanita and VanderMeer both have very strong and beautiful voices, and it was an absolute pleasure to hear them sing both by themselves and together. Their love story is so very sweet, and their love is evident in the way they look at each other. They both have done several theatre productions, but they met when they starred opposite each other in the National Tour of The Music Man. It was special to watch them sing a song from The Music Man that they've performed so many times before, along with songs from Rent, Phantom of The Opera, Once, and much more. The show was arranged very well; it was entertaining, and the mix of songs was perfect.

I would absolutely check out BROADWAY'S BEST at Florida Rep if you get the chance. It is filled with so much talent and many heartwarming moments, and I am sure you will love watching it as much as I did.

Florida Rep's outdoor venue is incredibly safe and always a pleasant experience. Masks are required, and you purchase squares on the grass that can fit up to 4 people. Tickets are selling very fast, so buy yours soon! The show runs through March 27. For more info and to buy tickets, click here: https://www.floridarep.org/the-season/concert-broadways-best/

Photo Credit: Joe Dafeldecker