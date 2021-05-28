BWW Review: BEEHIVE: THE 60s MUSICAL at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

BEEHIVE: THE 60s MUSICAL at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre is a salute to the iconic female voices of the 1960s. The show takes you through the decade and the evolution of women in music throughout it.

This is such a fun show. From all the upbeat music to the slower, powerful songs, along with all the energetic dancing, it is a show packed with lively entertainment. Director and Choreographer Amy Marie McCleary did an amazing job with this production. It honestly feels like it goes by so quickly because you are enjoying song after song.

This production stars Emma Benson, Hallie D. Chapman, Nicole Esposito, Charis Michelle Gullage, Martina Long, and Victoria Morris. Each of these women is so talented, and it was a pleasure to watch them perform. Their vocals were so strong, and I loved seeing them take on some well-known songs by infamous female singers such as Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Janis Joplin, and Carole King. They were joined by an excellent Orchestra on stage, led by Musical Director Loren Strickland on Keyboard, and that brought the energy up even more.

I was also very impressed by how many costumes and wigs were involved in this show. John P. White and Brandon T. Miller were the Costume and Wig Designers, respectively, and they did a great job bringing so many different looks and colors to this production.

I'd definitely recommend checking out BEEHIVE while it's running at Broadway Palm. It is a very empowering show, and it's really unique and refreshing to see a tribute show that shines a light solely on women of the 60s. With songs like "Respect," "Proud Mary," "Natural Woman," "You Don't Own Me," and more, it's truly celebratory of impactful female singers of the time. The whole audience at my performance was clearly loving the show. The women in this cast are outstanding performers, and I know you will have the best time watching them. Also, please note that Broadway Palm still asks patrons who have not been fully vaccinated to wear a mask when not eating or drinking. Patrons who have been fully vaccinated have the option to not wear a mask.

BEEHIVE is playing at Broadway Palm now through June 26. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday evenings, with select matinees. Tickets are $48 to $73. Children and group prices are available. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com, or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.