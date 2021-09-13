BWW Review: A NIGHT ON BROADWAY at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

A NIGHT ON BROADWAY at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre tells the story of a young boy desperate to see his favorite Broadway production and his dad teaching him about the history of Broadway.

The cast includes Sarah Cammarata, Shawday Graves, Brian Keith Graziani, Rachael Haber, Christopher Hager, Victor Legarreta, Chris Lewis, Martina Long, Lamont Whitaker, and, at my performance, River Reed. The cast sang through a variety of iconic Broadway songs since the beginning of Broadway, and it was a lot of fun to hear so many familiar songs alongside ones that are perhaps less popular to younger age groups.

It was a very sweet storyline with many heartwarming moments, and there was a lot of talent in this cast. Martina Long and Lamont Whitaker really stood out to me with their powerful vocals and incredible delivery of songs such as "The Music Of The Night" from The Phantom of the Opera and "Memory" from CATS. It was also a beautiful moment when the cast surrounded River Reed's character and sang songs from Dear Evan Hansen and Hamilton.

Victor Legarreta produced and directed this show, and I applaud the work he put in to picking the perfect songs and shows to create a cohesive production. Musical Director Loren Strickland also did a wonderful job with the songs of this production. The costumes, as designed by John P. White, were perfectly fun and glamorous for this show.

Though the story is pretty simply, this show is very fun to watch. I promise you will know at least one song in this production, no matter your age. With a lot of heart and a lot of talent, A NIGHT ON BROADWAY was a great way to open Broadway Palm's season.

Masks are recommended for audience members when moving around within the theatre, but I will say about 90% of patrons at the show I attended were not wearing one at any time. Staff is required to wear masks. I would strongly suggest wearing one if you are going to a theatre production right now, based on COVID numbers in this area.

A NIGHT ON BROADWAY is playing now through October 2. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday evenings, with select matinees. Broadway Palm is offering a Season Opener Special and all tickets are just $55 for dinner and the show. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, by visiting BroadwayPalm.com, or by stopping by the box office at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.