2024 Summer Season Announced For Players Circle Theater

Players Circle Theater presents an enticing lineup of highly acclaimed live entertainment throughout the summer season, ranging from sidesplitting stand-up comedy to sizzling hot musical revues.

Players Circle Artistic Director Robert Cacioppo shares, “Fort Myers has grown over the last three decades. Many residents, including myself, are here year-round. We aim to provide these local audiences with a variety of quality entertainment throughout the entire calendar year.”

Players Circle’s lineup includes local and national talent, including singers, musicians, comedians, and more.

Players Circle’s 2024 Summer Lineup

*A Day In Hollywood / A Night On Broadway

June 21st @ 7:30, June 22nd @ 7:30, June 23rd @ 3:00

Join four of your favorite Players Circle all-stars as they take you on a multi-media musical tour through Tinseltown and the Great White Way, featuring your favorite movie musical and Broadway Blockbusters.

Tickets: $25

*Comedian RC Smith & Friends

June 29th @ 7:30

TV’s best warm-up comic for the last 20 years, funny man RC Smith brings his breakneck wit and humor to our new McGregor Blvd home. The tenacious and hilarious Sheena Reagan is his must-see opening act.

Tickets: $25

*Danny Sinoff – The Sinatra Songbook

July 5th @ 7:30

*Danny Sinoff – The Bobby Darin Songbook

July 6th @ 7:30

*Danny Sinoff – Kings of the American Songbook – Gershwin, Kern & Porter

July 7th @ 3:00

Bandleader, pianist, and singer, Danny SINOFF takes the stage saluting the American Songbook. He will mesmerize Players Circle audiences with his musical prowess.

Tickets: $25

*A Man of the Decade – An Evening with John Lennon

July 12th @ 7:30, July 13th @ 7:30, July 14th @ 3:00

It’s 1969 and the inspirational yet ever controversial John Lennon is about to accept one of the most prestigious awards from the UK Press in this riveting new musical drama. IMAGINE the possibilities and the great songs.

Tickets: $25

*Brian Gurl’s Stop & Smell The Roses

July 19th @ 7:30, July 20th @ 7:30, July 21st @ 3:00

What do you get when you cross the talents of Liberace,Vladimir Horowitz and Jerry Lee Lewis? The one, the only … Brian Gurl. Pianist, vocalist and arranger extraordinaire Brian Gurl will be joined by vocalist Michele Pruyn and drummer David Pruyn in this dynamic, uplifting and “feel good” show – featuring a sizzling array of different musical styles and songs made popular by the likes of Cole Porter, Judy Garland, Elvis Presley, Barbra Streisand, Carole King, John Lennon, Elton John and more.

Tickets: $25

*My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra

July 30th – August 4th (Tuesdays thru Saturdays at 7:30pm. Saturday & Sunday at 3pm.)

August 7th – 18th (Wednesdays thru Saturdays at 7:30pm. Saturday & Sunday at 3pm.)

Get ready to take a retro stroll down memory lane, as Players Circle Theater transforms into a lavish 1940s nightclub, complete with a live onstage pianist and all-star cast of two men (AJ Mendini, Ted Wioncek III) and two women (RuthgenaFaraco, Kimberly Suskind) perform an ambitious repertoire of songs made famous by the man fondly remembers as “The Voice!” Don’t miss your chance to celebrate the remarkable career and incredible music with this award-winning revue.

Tickets: $35-$55

Cacioppo concludes, “This eclectic mix of world-class entertainment has officially made Players Circle the hottest ticket in town!”

Details regarding tickets are available at PlayersCircleTheater.com or by calling the Box Office at 239-800-3292.

Players Circle Theater is located in the Heart of the McGregor Corridor (13211 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33919).

For more information regarding Players Circle’s 2024-2025 Season, visit PlayersCircleTheater.com or call 239-800-3292.

PLAYERS CIRCLE THEATER 2024 – 2025SEASON

*BEDROOM FARCE

By Alan Ayckbourn

3 Beds, 4 Couples = 1 Hilarious Night

October 25 – Nov 17

Discounted Previews on Oct 22 – 24

*GREETINGS

By Tom Dudzick

A Magical Christmas/Hanukkah-Comedy

November 29 – December 22

Discounted Previews November 25 – 27

*ADMISSIONS

By Joshua Harmon

A Drama Desk & Obie Winning Best Play

January 3 – January 26

Discounted Previews Dec 31 – Jan 2

Sponsored by Bruce and Janet Bunch

*THE FANTASTICKS

Music by Harvey Schmidt, Book & Lyrics by Tom Jones

The World’s Longest Running Musical

February 7 – March 2

Discounted Previews Feb 4 – 6

Sponsored by Charles and Susan Patten

*FLATLANDERS

By Bruce Graham

Southeastern United States Premiere

March 14 – April 6

Discounted Previews March 11 – 13

*THE BUSINESS OF MURDER

Ingenious West End Thriller

April 18 – May 11

Discounted Previews April 15 - 17

ABOUT PLAYERS CIRCLE THEATER

Now celebrating its 5th season, Players Circle Theater is SWFL’s most elegant and intimate professional theater, presenting up to nine eclectic theatrical productions each season, including contemporary and classic works and ground-breaking musical theater experiences. Players Circle was developed by veterans of the Southwest Florida theater movement, Carrie Lund Cacioppo and Robert Cacioppo, founders of Lee County’s first professional theater in the mid 1980’s at Sanibel’s Pirate Playhouse, as well as Florida Rep 1998–2018, which has been named “One of America’s best regional theatres” by The Wall Street Journal during their tenure. Players Circle is a professional theater providing year-round, invigorating Broadway-level entertainment.

