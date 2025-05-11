Reflections: Caribbean Filmmaker Revisits His Cannes Experience With Märbles

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Puerto Rican filmmaker Ariel Orama López, also known by his artistic name AG Orloz, marks his third appearance in the city of Cannes with the animated short film Märbles. The film will be part of miCannes Music - International Cannes, a unique event that blends musical showcases, industry panels, and "Show & Tell" screenings of music documentaries and animated shorts. Among the highlights: a project featuring Scarlett Johansson, who makes her debut as a feature film director and celebrates this new chapter at this year's Cannes Festival.

Ariel's journey at Cannes has been groundbreaking. He became the first Puerto Rican finalist at the American Pavilion with a Spanish-language project and later presented Princëney inside the Palais des Festivals, becoming the first Puerto Rican director to participate in Animation in Cannes. Now, with Märbles, he continues to represent Puerto Rican animation on the global stage.

"Cannes has already fulfilled a dream for me - with three projects," Ariel shares. "Not only through the screenings at the Palais and various venues, but through the meaningful conversations, the chance to share our ideas, meet global artists, and even talk with Guillermo Del Toro. Now, it's time to celebrate the achievements of the new generation."

This third entry into Cannes strengthens Ariel's role as a Puerto Rican director focused on animation, a position that makes him stand out in the local film scene. With award-winning titles like 2HÖOM [zu:m], Princëney, and now Märbles, his presence in France has been consistent since 2022.

The filmmaker also emphasizes staying grounded:

"There are no big or small festivals, and the same goes for awards. Glamour isn't the reality, and we shouldn't measure success by comparison. Any effort to bring a project from your homeland to an international audience - that's already something meaningful."

A Voice of Cinema at Home and Abroad

Though often recognized on the international circuit, Ariel's roots in Puerto Rican cinema remain strong. His work has appeared for five consecutive years in the Fine Arts International Film Festival and screenings at Fine Arts cinemas. His films have also been featured at LUSCA, Puerto Rico International Film Festival, CineArs, and Cinefiesta, with awards and nominations in Rincón International Film Festival and Isabela International Film Festival, across his roles as director and actor.

"Being acknowledged internationally is rewarding - but to be recognized in Puerto Rico feels different. It carries a special connection with your roots."

With Märbles recently screened at CineFest NYC (LOOK Dine-In Cinemas) and soon to be shown at Latino Film Market in New York this June - alongside the Puerto Rican Day Parade - Ariel's momentum continues. His short 2HÖOM [zu:m] was recently awarded in Sweden, and Princëney was recognized in New York. Both Princëney and Märbles are set for upcoming screenings in Barcelona, Culver City, and Los Angeles, after being selected for festivals such as Love and Hope International Film Festival and Marina del Rey Film Festival.

Märbles is a collaborative creation: directed, written, and conceptualized by Orama López, with Jorge Dardo Cáceres leading animation and editing, and Rafael Fernández Viedma composing the original score. Together, they form a creative trio expanding the possibilities of Puerto Rican animation.

With experience in live-action and hybrid cinema, Ariel's current focus is clear: a full-length animated feature. His work reflects the steady growth of Puerto Rican cinema and the creativity of artists who tell stories through animation.

Comments