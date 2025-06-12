HOFESH SHECHTER Comes to Paris Opera

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hofesh Shechter comes to the Paris Opera this month. The production is playing at Palais Garnier from 10 June to 14 July 2025.

A choreographer with multiple influences,from the Jerusalem of his childhood to the Paris of his youth or London where he lives, a protean artist with a passion for music, images and film, Hofesh Shechter proposes dance that is visceral, intenseand electric.



For this Palais Garnier world premiere, he has devised a whole evening not for his own company but for the Paris Opera Ballet.



These are dancers he knows well, having worked with them onthe repertoire debuts of The Art of Not Looking Back in 2018 and Uprising and In your Rooms in 2022.

