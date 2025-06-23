EUGENE ONEGIN Comes to the Paris Opera in 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Paris Opera will launch its 2025–26 season at the iconic Palais Garnier with a landmark event: the directorial debut of acclaimed British actor Ralph Fiennes, presenting a new staging of Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin. Performances run from 26 January to 27 February 2026.

“Eugene Onegin tells a love story that doesn’t work”. This is how Ralph Fiennes sums up the plot of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s opera, inspired by Pushkin’s work. A jaded young dandy, Onegin sets shy Tatiana on fire at first sight. Overcoming her reticence, she writes him a passionate love letter.

Alas, he brutally refuses, giving her a lecture on morality. However, years later, after a duel, he falls in love with the young woman who is now Prince Gremin’s wife. Will she yield to his advances?

Fascinated by Russian culture and attuned to the dramatic intensity of Tchaikovsky’s music, Ralph Fiennes is directing his first opera. If he chooses to use pictorial simplicity to evoke the Russian countryside or a ballroom, it is all the better to emphasise the emotions of the characters, as complex as they are modern.

