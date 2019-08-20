The Killers, The 1975 to Headline Riptide Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale

Entercom, a leading media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the U.S., today revealed the lineup for its 4th annual "Riptide Music Festival powered by Ford," a RADIO.COM event. The two-day festival will feature over 20 musical performers including The Killers, The 1975, The Revivalists Silversun Pickups and Judah & The Lion, among others.

"Riptide Music Festival powered by Ford" will be hosted by 104.3 The Shark (WSFS-FM), South Florida's only alternative station, on November 23 and 24 on Fort Lauderdale Beach at 1100 Seabreeze Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Discounted early bird, two-day tickets go on sale Wednesday, August 21 at 10:00 a.m., while supplies last, through www.riptidefest.com.

"As a South Florida native, I could not be more proud of this year's 'Riptide Music Festival powered by Ford' lineup" said Keriann Worley, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom South Florida. "Broward County and Entercom have joined forces to bring the world to Fort Lauderdale Beach for a one-of-a-kind event at a one-of-a-kind location. This year is even more special thanks to its designation as the 2019 Broward County Signature Event."

As the 2019 Broward County Signature Event, "Riptide Music Festival" will also highlight fashion in Broward County with a runway fashion show hosted by Tan France, fashion expert from Netflix's "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy." The event will also feature an enhanced art exhibition celebration and a robust array of culinary food demos by celebrity chefs on the Maximus mobile kitchen, as seen on Gordon Ramsey's television show "Hell on Wheels."

"We're looking forward to this spectacular event showcasing our culinary scene, fashion, art and culture - all coupled with a stand-out lineup of top performers," said Stacy Ritter, President and Chief Executive Officer, Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau.

"Partnering with Entercom in honor of Broward County's 2019 signature event was the perfect match," said Noelle Stevenson, Vice President, Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau's Underground Music, Underground Fashion and U Create Division. "This year we are celebrating the county via music, art, fashion and culinary during the two-day event. Our community and visitors are in for a phenomenal surprise, from an amazing music lineup to adding an art village, culinary experiences and fashion shows. This event is not to be missed."

Full lineup of musical performances below:

The Killers, The 1975, The Revivalists, Judah & The Lion, Silversun Pickups. K-Flay, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Shaed, Matt Maeson, Barns Courtney, Morgxn, Meg Myers, SWITCHFOOT, Fuel, Reel Big Fish, Soul Asylum, New Politics, White Reaper, I Dont Know How But They Found Me, Smith & Thell and The Band CAMINO.

The social media handle for this year is #Riptidefest

The festival, launched in 2016, was attended by over 37,000 people last year.

Festival partners include the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau's Underground Music, Underground Fashion and U Create Division, South Florida Ford dealers, Baptist Health South Florida, The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine, 1-800-747-FREE, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale Beach, Twin Peaks Sports Lodge, B Ocean Resort Fort Lauderdale, Goya Foods, Recovery Unplugged, Catholic Health Services, Yuengling Beer and White Claw.

104.3 The Shark is a RADIO.COM station. RADIO.COM, the fastest growing digital audio app in the United States and the current leader in local sports coverage, currently has over 300 stations and more than 10,000 podcasts, with more added continuously on its rapidly growing platform. RADIO.COM is a part of Entercom