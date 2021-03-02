New Shows Added To BACKLOT LIVE At The Broward Center

Four exciting new events have been announced in the BackLot Live Series at the Broward Center where fans enjoy entertainment under the starts at the all-new outdoor stage in the Lillian S. Wells Backstage Plaza.

The Bronx Wanderers tap into the infectious energy of the music that fueled classics like American Graffiti, Happy Days and A Bronx Tale when they deliver the high-octane sounds of '50s, '60s and '70s rock and roll Sunday, March 14 at 5:30 and 8 p.m. Two-time winners of "The Best of Las Vegas," the Bronx Wanderers get audiences toe-tapping, hand clapping and dancing as the recreate the magic of the era through incredible vocals, musicianship, and a genuine love of the music they perform. Tickets start at $30.

Blending traditional pop, jazz, R&B and soul, Sheléa: Natural Woman delivers her sultry sound that is an exciting oasis in an age of auto-tune Saturday, March 20 at 6 and 8:30. The star of the PBS special Quincy Joes Presents: Sheléa, in which she was joined by special guests David Foster and Greg Phillinganes, Sheléa has also appeared at the White House, The Library of Congress and Carnegie Hall. Bringing a contemporary edge to classics and a classic touch to contemporary pop standards, she has garnered much attention and adoration from legends throughout the music industry. Tickets start at $25.

Theresa Caputo delivers audiences intimacy and connection with The Platinum Experience Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. The star of the hit TLC showa??Long Island Mediuma??brings peacea??and comfort as she sharesa??her gift of communicating with spirit anda??delivering healing messagesa??from loved onesa??who have passed on toa??the Other Side. This premium experiencea??offers peace of mind with enhanced health and safety protocolsa??including temperature checks. Food and snacks are not permitted to be consumed or purchased at this event. Tickets go on sale March 5 and start at $95.

Gold Coast Jazz Society presents Ken Peplowski Quartet with special guest jazz vocalist Wendy Pedersen in Old Wine in New Bottles...A Fresh Look at Classic Songs Wednesday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m. The leading clarinetist in jazz today, Peplowski has performed and recorded with all the greats including Mel Torme, Leon Redbone, Charlie Byrd, Peggy Lee, Benny Goodman, George Shearing, Madonna, James Moody, Steve Allen and the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra, among others. He is joined by John Hart on guitar, Chuck Bergeron on bass and John Yarling on drums. Tickets go on sale March 15 and start at $35.

Backlot Live at the Broward Center seating allows for 6 feet of physical distance between pods with tickets available only in pods of 2, 4 or 6 for patron safety. There are a limited number of single tickets available as pod seating is maximized. Tickets are available online at BrowardCenter.org and Ticketmaster.com, the only official ticketing service of the Broward Center.

Face coverings are required at all times unless actively consuming food and beverages in ticketholders' designated seating pods. Food and beverage will be available for purchase for select performances and must be consumed only at ticketholders' seats. Health and safety guidelines will be followed and are available at BrowardCenter.org under the Visit tab. These events are wheelchair accessible.

Personal chairs, coolers, outside food & beverages, weapons of any kind, pets of any kind (except service animals), tents or staking are prohibited.

Ticket sales benefit the Broward Center's Road to Recovery Fund to support operations as the Center prepares for the day when the doors reopen, the curtain rises and the lights return to the Broward Center Stages.

