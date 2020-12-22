MNM Theatre Company's CLOSER THAN EVER Extends Virtual Run

MNM Theatre Company has announced the extension of their hit virtual production of Closer Than Ever - David Shire and Richard Maltby Jr.'s fascinating song cycle that explores the everyday struggles of love in the modern world - which will now be available on-demand through January 10, 2021. Director Jonathan Van Dyke has developed an innovative theatrical hybrid that marries live performances with video, audio, and projections. Originally scheduled to conclude its online broadcast on December 31, the Boca Raton, FL-based company extended the show's availability following stellar reviews and audience demand.

Closer Than Ever's composer David Shire raved "the performances were honest and great, the musical direction, staging, production design, choreography all first-rate, and the direction and overall conception

were truly impressive." The show's lyricist and original director, Richard Maltby, Jr., added: "The staging ideas and filming ideas were very clever. The vocals were glorious. I really loved it."

Closer Than Ever garnered glowing notices from the press as well. The Palm Beach Post praised the "artfully affecting streamed production," while Berkshire Fine Arts called it "creative and heartfelt." Florida Theater On Stage exclaimed "Closer Than Ever touches the heart. Under Van Dyke's direction they unearth the emotional truth in the words." According to The Show Report, the production is "an exhilarating reaffirmation that the American musical isn't dead yet."

According to MNM Producing Director Marcie Gorman, "the production is an exciting and creative way to make live theatre during this pandemic. While rehearsing and filming in Boca Raton, we followed extremely strict protocols and were constantly mindful of the health and well-being of our cast and crew. COVID testing, masks, cleaning, and sanitizing - we did it all constantly. But what's so wonderful is that we created and performed live theatre and now can share it with a worldwide audience. And Jonathan's concept, which separates this production from just being a filmed play, integrates live performances with projections, in a brand new way."

"This concept was developed to allow us to create theatre during the pandemic, but it can and will be implemented for a live production," Jonathan Van Dyke explains. "The integrated projections allow for intimate onstage moments; the actors were each green-screened separately and the results were edited for projection, so they appear to interact with one another."

Closer Than Ever features self-contained songs which deal with such diverse topics as security, aging, midlife crisis, second marriages, working couples, and unrequited love. Maltby and Shire based many of the songs on real-life experiences of their friends, or stories told to them. The show stars Aaron Bower, Johnbarry Green, and Carbonell Award-winners Shelley Keelor and Elijah Word, all of whom are MNM veterans. The creative team, also mostly MNM alumni, features Eric Alsford as Musical Director, and Emily Tarallo as Choreographer.

Lighting Designer is Clifford Michael Spulock, Sound Designer is Mike Kelly, Scenic Artist is Cindi Taylor, and Scenic Designer is Jordon Armstrong. Johnbarry Green serves as Technical Director, Cliff Burgess as Videographer, Michael Joseph as Assistant Videographer, and Wig Design is by Justin Lore of Tease & Floof Custom Wig Boutique. Amber Mandic and Andrea Guardo are the production's co-StageManagers and co-Props Mistresses.

Closer Than Ever enjoyed hit status after its Off-Broadway opening in 1989. The revue won the Outer Critics Circle Award for "Best Off-Broadway Musical" and was nominated for four Drama Desk Awards. An original cast recording is available from RCA Victor.

Closer Than Ever is streaming through January 10, 2021 on Music Theatre International's (MTI) streaming platform www.ShowTix4U.com via MNM Theatre Company's website www.mnmtheatre.org. The direct ticketing link is https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/41307. Once tickets are purchased, patrons will receive a link to view the production. The link will be active for 48 hours from the first click. Tickets are $20.

MNM Theatre Company, based in Boca Raton, FL, is an award-winning not-for-profit 501(c)(3) theatre company whose mission is to produce high quality professional live theatre that inspires audiences and enriches the cultural life of the community while creating Florida based jobs in the Arts. More information is at www.mnmtheatre.org

DETAILS:

Closer Than Ever

Streaming On Demand

through January 10, 2021

Music by David Shire

Lyrics by Richard Maltby Jr.

Conceived by Steven Scott Smith

Directed by Jonathan Van Dyke

Tickets: $20

Tickets available at https://www.mnmtheatre.org /

Direct ticketing link: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/41307