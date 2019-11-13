Lynn University Conservatory of Music Will Present Annual Gingerbread Holiday Concert

The Lynn University Friends of the Conservatory of Music will host the 17th Annual Gingerbread Holiday Concert, a popular musical tradition at the Boca Raton Resort and Club, Dec. 8.

This concert attracts parents, grandparents and kids of all ages to enjoy holiday classics performed by the Lynn Philharmonia. The annual event raises scholarship funds for the conservatory's deserving and talented student musicians from all over the world.

Dec. 8

17th Annual Gingerbread Holiday Concert

Sunday: 3 p.m.

Location: Boca Raton Resort and Club (501 E. Camino Real)

Tickets: $35, general admission

How to Purchase Tickets:

Individual tickets may be purchased in person at the Lynn University box office, located in the Wold at 3601 N. Military Trail, online at lynn.edu/events or by phone at +1 561-237-9000.





