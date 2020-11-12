Live-Broadcast Holiday Concert Featuring GENTRI to Benefit Habitat For Humanity Of Broward

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The concert will take place on Saturday, November 21, at 7:30 p.m.

Ring in the holiday season with GENTRI, The Gentlemen Trio, in "A Night of Hope and Thanksgiving" concert to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Broward with a free live broadcast on CRPC.TV from Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church, Saturday, November 21, at 7:30 p.m.

This is the second time GENTRI will perform in Fort Lauderdale to support Habitat Broward following a performance last fall. Courtesy of sponsor Burdette Beckmann Inc. (BBI).

The trio is comprised of three dynamic tenors who are pioneering a Signature Sound they call "Cinematic Pop." The music of GENTRI is transfused with lush, epic orchestrations and rich, dynamic three-part harmonies.

To date, GENTRI has released two EP's and three full length albums, all of which have reached number one on various Billboard charts. Their first music video "Dare," made headlines on news outlets around the world.

GENTRI has shared the stage with such world-renowned talent as Tony Award-winning vocalists Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth and Alfie Boe, as well as legendary rock bands Journey and One Republic.

For more event details please contact info@habitatbroward.org.

