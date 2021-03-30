Leading Jazz Clarinetist To Perform At Broward Center's BACKLOT LIVE!

On Wednesday, April 14, one of todays' leading jazz clarinetist, Ken Pelplowski, will perform at the Broward Center's Backlot Live at 7:30pm. Presented by the Gold Coast Jazz Society this concert will feature the Ken Peplowski Quartet with special guest, vocalist Wendy Pedersen in Old Wine in New Bottles...A Fresh Look at Classic Songs.

Tickets are available for $35 per person in outdoor socially distanced seating pods of 2, 4 or 6. Purchase tickets online at www.browardcenter.org or in person at the Broward Center AutoNation Box Office, 201 SW 5th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

"Ken Peplowski is a clarinet virtuoso, with a tone of such warmth and beauty that it takes only a few bars to create a feel-good atmosphere..." says Bruce Lindsay of All About Jazz. "Since the advent of Benny Goodman, there have been too few clarinetists to fill the void that Goodman left. Ken Peplowski is most certainly one of those few. The man is magic" raved the late Mel Tormé.

Peplowski has performed and recorded with all the jazz greats including Mel Tormé, Leon Redbone, Charlie Byrd, Peggy Lee, Benny Goodman, George Shearing, Madonna, James Moody, Steve Allen, Woody Allen, the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra and many more. His sidemen will include John Hart on guitar, Chuck Bergeron on bass and John Yarling on drums. Miami jazz vocalist, Wendy Pedersen, will join Ken as his special guest for this concert. Learn more about Ken at www.kenpeplowski.com.



