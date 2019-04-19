Half-Bloods Unite! Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Presents Concert Staging of THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School presents a concert version of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical on Thursday, April 25 and Friday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m. Follow Percy Jackson, the son of Poseidon, on his quest to find Zeus' stolen lightning bolt and save the world from a potential war between the gods.

Based on the best-selling young adult novel by Rick Riordan, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical features a book by Joe Tracz (Broadway: Be More Chill) and score by Rob Rokicki. This concert staging will be directed by Melody Herzfeld, recipient of the 2018 Excellence in Theatre Education Tony Award. Herzfeld first came in contact with the musical through Broadway producer Yael Silver, who introduced her to Rokicki and TheatreWorks USA, the show's producing company.

Members of the show's cast had the opportunity to meet Rokicki on the first day of rehearsals via Skype. On Twitter, Rokicki writes

"I am thrilled and honored that these fabulous young artists at @DouglasDrama get a chance to jump into the world of @LTMusical #bringonthemonsters."

The Lightning Thief Composer, Rob Rokicki, Posing With Douglas Drama Students Via Skype.

In celebration of the show's message of self-acceptance, a video challenge took place on Twitter, using the hashtag #differentmakesyoustrong. In this challenge, students were asked who they think of when they hear the phrase "the things that make you different make you strong." They responded with a variety of individuals, including a best friend, a grandmother and a camp counselor. One of the students mentioned Broadway and Glee actress Lea Michelle. Herzfeld even chimed in by showcasing the courage of one of her students for dressing in his own style and speaking up for his friends on a regular basis.

Douglas Drama has had a successful 2018-2019 season. Its fall production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time was nominated for 22 South Florida Cappie Awards, including Best Play. Their production of The M Word (written and directed by MSD student Alex Wind) received Superior Ratings and Top Honors at the Florida State Thespian One Act Festival this spring. Last month, Douglas Drama presented A Rockin' Midsummer Night's Dream.

Douglas Drama continues its 15-year tradition of performing children's shows for elementary school students with The Lightning Thief.

This concert version of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical will be held at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School's auditorium located on 5901 Pine Island Road in Parkland. Tickets are available at douglashigh.seatyourself.biz.

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical made its world premiere Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theater, where it was nominated for three Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Musical. The show is currently touring throughout the United States and is making a stop at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts from June 25-30.





