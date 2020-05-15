Funding Arts Broward Awards $300,000 to Arts Organizations

Funding Arts Broward (FAB!), a non-profit volunteer-based arts organization committed to preserving and cultivating the arts in Broward County, Florida, has announced the recipients of its 2021 grant funding. Grants ranging from $2,500 - $14,500 were awarded to 37 recipient organizations, totaling $300,000. With this grant cycle, FAB!'s total monetary distribution to date exceeds $3.6 million.

"We are fortunate to foster a dedicated membership base whose mission is to ensure that the arts continue to thrive in Broward County; this year, despite the unexpected setbacks of the COVID-19 development," said Carolyn Lee, president of FAB!. "Last year was a banner year for us as we continued to enjoy tremendous gains in membership that allowed us to create another grant award tier to inspire small and emerging arts organizations. Not only did we exceed expectations by more than 24%, FAB! was able to be more generous with its disbursement to the number of grantees - 10 additional organizations over last year."

This year's FAB!'s 2021 grantees and award amounts were:

All Florida Youth Orchestra $13,000

Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida $8,000

ArtServe $7,000

Ashanti Cultural Arts and Enrichment $4,000

Brazilian Voices $5,000

Broward Performing Arts Foundation $10,000

Chopin Foundation of the United States $6,500

City Theatre $6,500

Embrace Music Foundation $6,000

Fantasy Theatre Factory $14,000

Florida Grand Opera $10,000

Florida's Singing Sons Boy Choir $8,000

Fort Lauderdale Children's Ballet Theatre $5,000

Fort Lauderdale Children's Theatre $9,000

Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida $6,500

Gold Coast Jazz Society $8,000

Hollywood Art and Culture Center $11,500

Island City Stage $8,000

Japan Arts $5,000

Master Chorale of South Florida $9,000

Miami City Ballet $10,000

Miami Gay and Lesbian Film Festival $5,500

New City Players $9,000

Old Dillard Foundation $9,000

Patrons of Exceptional Artists $8,000

Seraphic Fire $11,000

Slow Burn Theatre Company $14,500

South Florida Chamber Ensemble $5,000

South Florida Pride Wind Ensemble $7,000

South Florida Symphony Orchestra $11,500

Stonewall Library & Archives $6,000

Symphony of the Americas $10,000

The Dance NOW! Ensemble $6,000

The Girl Choir of South Florida $9,000

Thinking Cap Theatre $5,000

Wilton Art $2,500

Young at Art Museum $11,000

Each grant allocation was awarded for a unique upcoming program. For example, All Florida Youth Orchestra's grant will support its Family Spotlight Concert 2021 - Our Beautiful Earth, the Embrace Music Foundation's grant will go toward its Rhythms of Africa: Music Around the World 2021 program and the Fort Lauderdale Children's Ballet Theatre grant will help fund its performance of Coppélia.

FAB! is supported by membership and100% of membership dues go toward grants that preserve and cultivate the arts in Broward County. FAB! is also supported by its corporate partners The Las Olas Company, Atlass Insurance, BBX Capital, Worth Avenue Yachts, Casa D'Angelo, Northern Trust, Nova Southeastern University, Roscioli Yachting Center, The Howland Group and Zinn Automotive Group.

For more information about FAB!, please email fundingartsbroward@gmail.com or visit www.fundingartsbroward.org.





