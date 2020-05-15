Funding Arts Broward Awards $300,000 to Arts Organizations
Funding Arts Broward (FAB!), a non-profit volunteer-based arts organization committed to preserving and cultivating the arts in Broward County, Florida, has announced the recipients of its 2021 grant funding. Grants ranging from $2,500 - $14,500 were awarded to 37 recipient organizations, totaling $300,000. With this grant cycle, FAB!'s total monetary distribution to date exceeds $3.6 million.
"We are fortunate to foster a dedicated membership base whose mission is to ensure that the arts continue to thrive in Broward County; this year, despite the unexpected setbacks of the COVID-19 development," said Carolyn Lee, president of FAB!. "Last year was a banner year for us as we continued to enjoy tremendous gains in membership that allowed us to create another grant award tier to inspire small and emerging arts organizations. Not only did we exceed expectations by more than 24%, FAB! was able to be more generous with its disbursement to the number of grantees - 10 additional organizations over last year."
This year's FAB!'s 2021 grantees and award amounts were:
All Florida Youth Orchestra $13,000
Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida $8,000
ArtServe $7,000
Ashanti Cultural Arts and Enrichment $4,000
Brazilian Voices $5,000
Broward Performing Arts Foundation $10,000
Chopin Foundation of the United States $6,500
City Theatre $6,500
Embrace Music Foundation $6,000
Fantasy Theatre Factory $14,000
Florida Grand Opera $10,000
Florida's Singing Sons Boy Choir $8,000
Fort Lauderdale Children's Ballet Theatre $5,000
Fort Lauderdale Children's Theatre $9,000
Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida $6,500
Gold Coast Jazz Society $8,000
Hollywood Art and Culture Center $11,500
Island City Stage $8,000
Japan Arts $5,000
Master Chorale of South Florida $9,000
Miami City Ballet $10,000
Miami Gay and Lesbian Film Festival $5,500
New City Players $9,000
Old Dillard Foundation $9,000
Patrons of Exceptional Artists $8,000
Seraphic Fire $11,000
Slow Burn Theatre Company $14,500
South Florida Chamber Ensemble $5,000
South Florida Pride Wind Ensemble $7,000
South Florida Symphony Orchestra $11,500
Stonewall Library & Archives $6,000
Symphony of the Americas $10,000
The Dance NOW! Ensemble $6,000
The Girl Choir of South Florida $9,000
Thinking Cap Theatre $5,000
Wilton Art $2,500
Young at Art Museum $11,000
Each grant allocation was awarded for a unique upcoming program. For example, All Florida Youth Orchestra's grant will support its Family Spotlight Concert 2021 - Our Beautiful Earth, the Embrace Music Foundation's grant will go toward its Rhythms of Africa: Music Around the World 2021 program and the Fort Lauderdale Children's Ballet Theatre grant will help fund its performance of Coppélia.
FAB! is supported by membership and100% of membership dues go toward grants that preserve and cultivate the arts in Broward County. FAB! is also supported by its corporate partners The Las Olas Company, Atlass Insurance, BBX Capital, Worth Avenue Yachts, Casa D'Angelo, Northern Trust, Nova Southeastern University, Roscioli Yachting Center, The Howland Group and Zinn Automotive Group.
For more information about FAB!, please email fundingartsbroward@gmail.com or visit www.fundingartsbroward.org.