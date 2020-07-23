Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Florida Singing Sons Present Free Virtual Workshop Series, 'Summer Music For All'

The workshops are for all students ages six and up.

Jul. 23, 2020  
Florida Singing Sons will present free virtual music workshops, in a series called 'Summer Music For All'! The workshops are for all students ages six and up.

Workshop offerings include:

Intro to Music (Every day, 12:00pm-1:00pm EST): featuring games and interactive activities to teach beginning musicians some basics of music theory and music reading

Music Production (Every day, 3:00pm-4:00pm): students will use music technology to learn how to mix their own compositions

Repertoire Class (Every day, 1:30pm-2:30pm) (aimed at older students): students will have the opportunity to present a song and get feedback and work with Daniel Bates, tenor and Artistic Director of Florida Singing Sons.

To register, visit https://www.floridasingingsons.org/summer-music-for-all.

If you have any questions, contact 9545632697, or email info@singingsons.org


