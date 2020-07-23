Florida Singing Sons Present Free Virtual Workshop Series, 'Summer Music For All'
The workshops are for all students ages six and up.
Workshop offerings include:
Intro to Music (Every day, 12:00pm-1:00pm EST): featuring games and interactive activities to teach beginning musicians some basics of music theory and music reading
Music Production (Every day, 3:00pm-4:00pm): students will use music technology to learn how to mix their own compositions
Repertoire Class (Every day, 1:30pm-2:30pm) (aimed at older students): students will have the opportunity to present a song and get feedback and work with Daniel Bates, tenor and Artistic Director of Florida Singing Sons.
To register, visit https://www.floridasingingsons.org/summer-music-for-all.
If you have any questions, contact 9545632697, or email info@singingsons.org