Every Saturday at 8 pm, the FIU School of Music will stream previously recorded concerts performed by faculty, students, and guest artists on their YouTube channel.

This Saturday, May 16, join the FIU concert choir and choral conductor Maria Guinand in The Music of Colonial Latin America. Watch below at 8pm!

Upcoming concerts include: ¡VIVA ESPAÑA!, Jazz Vocal Ensemble, Vadym Kholodenko on piano, and more.





Related Articles Shows View More Fort Lauderdale Stories

More Hot Stories For You