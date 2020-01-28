Carbonell Awards Announces This Year's Nominations

Palm Beach Dramaworks, the West Palm Beach theater which won the most Carbonell Awards of any theater in 2018, is now the most-nominated theater for 2019.

Palm Beach Dramaworks shows earned a record-breaking 29 nominations overall, the most of any theater in the tri-county region: seven nominations each for their productions of the plays A Streetcar Named Desire and The House of Blue Leaves; five for Fences; three for their co-production with GableStage of the world premiere drama, Ordinary Americans; and seven nominations for the musical The Spitfire Grill.

Zoetic Stage received 20 nominations, the most for any theater in Miami-Dade County. Half of those nominations went to Sweeney Todd, the most-nominated show of the 2019 season. Slow Burn Theatre Company in Fort Lauderdale earned 12 nominations, the most of any theater in Broward County.

The Carbonell Awards is now in its 44th year of honoring excellence in South Florida theater. Out of more than 80 shows that opened at regional theaters, 62 were eligible for nominations.

Palm Beach County theaters earned 44 nominations, Miami-Dade County theaters earned 35, and Broward County theaters earned 21. Nominations recognized 32 shows at 12 theaters stretching from Coral Gables in the south to West Palm Beach in the north.

In addition to the nominations, the other big news is that the 44th annual Carbonell Awards has partnered with the City of Lauderhill and the ceremony will be presented at a new venue, Lauderhill Performing Arts Center in Lauderhill, Florida. The ceremony will be held Monday, April 6, 2020.

"This is an exciting time for the Carbonell Awards," said Don Walters, president of the Carbonell Awards Board of Directors. "The nominees represent the vast wealth of talent in the South Florida tri-county region and the diverse theatrical experiences our audiences support and enjoy. And we are excited to partner with the City of Lauderhill to present the 44th annual Carbonell Awards ceremony at the spacious Lauderhill Performing Arts Center in April. During the early years of the Carbonell Awards, the ceremony was produced at a variety of venues through Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties. We are beginning the new decade in a new home."

"Working with the Carbonell Awards is sure to be an exciting, creative, artistic adventure, and the City of Lauderhill is extremely pleased to have forged this new relationship," said Amanda Segur, general manager of Lauderhill Performing Arts Center. "We are proud to be the venue of choice for an organization that highlights and encourages the performing arts throughout South Florida. We can't wait to celebrate with everyone at the ceremony on April 6."

In addition to recognizing the stars of today, the Carbonell Awards' core mission is to award scholarships to the talent of tomorrow. Applications for the Jack Zink Memorial Carbonell Awards Scholarships are currently being accepted. Get full information at http://carbonellawards.org/scholarships/ The deadline to apply is February 3.

2019 Carbonell Nominations

1. Best New Work (play or musical)

- An Evening with John Wayne Gacy, Ronnie Larsen, Ronnie Larsen Presents/Infinite Abyss

- Confessions of a Cocaine Cowboy, Billy Corben and Aurin Squire, Miami New Drama

- Grindr Mom, Ronnie Larsen, Ronnie Larsen Presents

- Ordinary Americans, Joseph McDonough, Palm Beach Dramaworks

- Viva La Parranda!, Developed by Betsayda Machado y La Parranda El Clavo with Juan Souki, Miami New Drama

2. Best Production of a Play

- A Raisin in the Sun, New City Players

- A Streetcar Named Desire, Palm Beach Dramaworks

- Fences, Palm Beach Dramaworks

- The House of Blue Leaves, Palm Beach Dramaworks

- The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Zoetic Stage

3. Best Director/Play

- J. Barry Lewis, A Streetcar Named Desire, Palm Beach Dramaworks

- J. Barry Lewis, The House of Blue Leaves, Palm Beach Dramaworks

- Jessica Schulte, Falling, New City Players

- Stuart Meltzer, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Zoetic Stage

- Stuart Meltzer, Grindr Mom, Ronnie Larsen Presents

4. Best Actor/Play

- Bruce Linser, The House of Blue Leaves, Palm Beach Dramaworks

- Gregg Weiner, Every Brilliant Thing, Zoetic Stage

- Lester Purry, Fences, Palm Beach Dramaworks

- Ryan Didato, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Zoetic Stage

- Timothy Mark Davis, Falling, New City Players

5. Best Actress/Play

- Irene Adjan, The Cake, City Theatre

- Elizabeth Dimon, Ordinary Americans, Palm Beach Dramaworks

- Elena Maria Garcia, The House of Blue Leaves, Palm Beach Dramaworks

- Jeni Hacker, Grindr Mom, Ronnie Larson Presents

- Kathy McCafferty, A Streetcar Named Desire, Palm Beach Dramaworks

6. Best Supporting Actor/Play

- Stephen G. Anthony, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Zoetic Stage

- Edward Barbanell, Andy and the Orphans, Primal Forces

- David Kwiat, Ordinary Americans, Palm Beach Dramaworks

- Michael McKeever, Charlie Cox Runs with Scissors, West Boca Theatre Company

- James Puig, Fake, Miami New Drama

7. Best Supporting Actress/Play

- Rita Cole, A Raisin in the Sun, New City Players

- Niki Fridh, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Zoetic Stage

- Carolyn Johnson, A Raisin in the Sun, New City Players

- Mary Lou Rosato, The Bridge of San Luis Rey, Miami New Drama

- Karen Stephens, Fences, Palm Beach Dramaworks

8. Best Production of a Musical

- Crazy for You, The Wick

- Memphis, Actors' Playhouse

- Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Slow Burn Theatre Company

- The Spitfire Grill, Palm Beach Dramaworks

- Sweeney Todd, Zoetic Stage

9. Best Director/Musical

- David Arisco, Memphis, Actors' Playhouse

- Patrick Fitzwater, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Slow Burn Theatre Company

- Norb Joerder, Crazy for You, The Wick

- Bruce Linser, The Spitfire Grill, Palm Beach Dramaworks

- Stuart Meltzer, Sweeney Todd, Zoetic Stage

10. Best Actor/Musical

- Tony Edgerton, Jekyll & Hyde, Slow Burn Theatre Company

- Eddie Egan, Memphis, Actors' Playhouse

- Aloysius Gigl, Sweeney Todd, Zoetic Stage

- Matt Loehr, Crazy for You, The Wick

- Wesley Slade, Shrek, Slow Burn Theatre Company

11. Best Actress

- Gabrielle Graham, Memphis, Actors' Playhouse

- Jeni Hacker, Sweeney Todd, Zoetic Stage

- Julie Kleiner, Crazy for You, The Wick

- Stephanie Maloney, Funny Girl, The Wick

- Ashley Rose, The Spitfire Grill, Palm Beach Dramaworks

12. Best Supporting Actor/Musical

- Clay Cartland, Shrek, Slow Burn Theatre Company

- Tony Edgerton, A Christmas Story, Slow Burn Theatre Company

- Terry Hardcastle, Sweeney Todd, Zoetic Stage

- Matthew Korinko, A Christmas Story, Slow Burn Theatre Company

- Michael Ursua, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Slow Burn Theatre Company

13. Best Supporting Actress/Musical

- Carla Bordonada, Jekyll & Hyde, Slow Burn Theatre Company

- Aaron Bower, Crazy for You, The Wick

- Amy Miller Brennan, The Spitfire Grill, Palm Beach Dramaworks

- Lindsey Corey, A Christmas Story, Slow Burn Theatre Company

- Elizabeth Dimon, The Spitfire Grill, Palm Beach Dramaworks

14. Best Musical Direction

- Caryl Fantel, Always, Patsy Cline, The Wick

- Ben Hope, Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash, Actors' Playhouse

- Joshua Lubben, The Spitfire Grill, Palm Beach Dramaworks

- Paul Tine, Sweeney Todd, Zoetic Stage

- Jason Tucker, Hot Shoe Shuffle, The Wick

15. Best Choreography

- Patrick Fitzwater, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Slow Burn Theatre Company

- Ron Hutchins, Memphis, Actors' Playhouse

- Justin M. Lewis, Hot Shoe Shuffle, The Wick

- David Wanstreet, Crazy or You, The Wick

- David Wanstreet, The Music Man, The Wick

16. Best Scenic Design/play or musical

- Michael Amico, Fences, Palm Beach Dramaworks

- Victor A. Becker, The House of Blue Leaves, Palm Beach Dramaworks

- Michael McClain, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Zoetic Stage

- Anne Mundell, A Streetcar Named Desire, Palm Beach Dramaworks

- Natalie Taveras, Sweeney Todd, Zoetic Stage

17. Best Lighting Design/play or musical

- Kirk Bookman, A Streetcar Named Desire, Palm Beach Dramaworks

- George Jackson, Fences, Palm Beach Dramaworks

- Rebecca Montero, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Zoetic Stage

- Rebecca Montero, Sweeney Todd, Zoetic Stage

- Thomas Shorrock, Jekyll & Hyde, Slow Burn Theatre Company,

18. Best Costume Design/play or musical

- Jim Buff, Hot Shoe Shuffle, The Wick

- Marina Pareja, Sweeney Todd, Zoetic Stage

- Brian O' Keefe, A Streetcar Named Desire, Palm Beach Dramaworks

- Brian O'Keefe, The House of Blue Leaves, Palm Beach Dramaworks

- Ellis Tillman, Memphis, Actors' Playhouse

19. Best Sound Design/play or musical

- Matt Corey, Every Brilliant Thing, Zoetic Stage

- Dan Mayer, Sweeney Todd, Zoetic Stage

- Abigail Nover, A Streetcar Named Desire, Palm Beach Dramaworks

- Brad Pawlak, The Spitfire Grill, Palm Beach Dramaworks

- Steve Shapiro, The House of Blue Leaves, Palm Beach Dramaworks

20. Best Ensemble (play or musical)

- Andy and the Orphans, Primal Forces

- The Children, GableStage

- Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash, Actors' Playhouse

- Viva La Parranda!, Miami New Drama

- The Wolves, Zoetic Stage





