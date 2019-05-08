Broward Center Will Stage Premiere of Matilda JR for MTI

With one of the largest arts-in-education programs in the United States, the Broward Center for the Performing Arts is collaborating with industry leader Music Theatre International (MTI) on a new musical for young audiences, Matilda Jr. Broward Center's talented students bring this whimsical musical to life in the Amaturo Theater on Wednesday, May 15 and Thursday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m.

The Broward Center is one a handful of theaters in the country collaborating on the creation of the Junior® version Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical which was nominated for 12 Tony Awards® for its blockbuster Broadway production. Broward Center educational initiatives serve more than 130,000 students each year with innovative programs that help students achieve at higher levels. To date, these programs have served more than 3.3 million students.

"It is amazing to see our students have the opportunity to work on the development on a new musical for young audiences," said Tammy Holder, Broward Center's artist-in-residence, who is directing the show. "It is a unique window into how a musical is constructed and they will have a chance to leave their creative imprint on this new show."

MTI provides official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 70,000 professional, community and school theaters in the U.S. and over 60 countries worldwide. MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theater, creating special collections to meet the needs of various theater groups. MTI's 30- and 60-minute Broadway Junior® musicals are designed for young performers in elementary and middle schools.

Matilda Jr. revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers who must contend with a mean headmistress who hates children and loves thinking up punishments for those who don't abide by her harsh rules. Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, Matilda Jr. is a joyous girl power romp.

This production of Matilda Jr. will feature a cast 41 advanced musical theater students from the tri-county area in grades 4-12. These students, who were selected by audition, have been in workshop rehearsing this production for the past four months.

Sadie Barton from Parkland plays the title role in Matilda Jr. Photo credit: Ian Ibbetson.

Beyond the stage, Matilda Jr. has also offered a mentoring opportunity for a group of students from J.P. Taravella High School. Designed by a professional scenic designer Jodi Dellaventura, the stunning set for the show has been created by Taravella's Advanced Stagecraft Classes, and Taravella tech students will shadow professional theater technicians in the Amaturo Theater during run of the show.

Tickets are $12 with free lap seats available for children 24 months and under. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Broward Center, Parker Playhouse and affiliated venues. Buy tickets online at BrowardCenter.org or Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954.462.0222 or the Broward Center's AutoNation Box Office. Know who you are buying from when you purchase tickets.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located in the Riverwalk Arts & Entertainment District at 201 SW Fifth Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

For more information visit BrowardCenter.org, like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/BrowardCenter, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @BrowardCenter, subscribe to our channel at Youtube.com/user/BrowardCenter and join the conversation with #BrowardCenter.

The Broward Center 2018-2019 season is presented by the Broward Performing Arts Foundation. AutoNation, Bank of America, Brightline, Canteen, Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau, JetBlue and MasterCard are proud sponsors of the Broward Center.





Related Articles Shows View More Fort Lauderdale Stories

More Hot Stories For You