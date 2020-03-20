ArtServe Temporarily Closes To Help Stop The Spread Of COVID-19

To assist in community efforts to combat the spread to COVID-19, ArtServe has temporarily closed for at least 30 days until the situation can be re-evaluated. Meanwhile, all ArtServe events and activities have been cancelled through May. The ArtServe staff will continue to work remotely.

The non-profit that supports artists committed to diversity, equity and inclusion is located at 1350 E. Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

"We do not take our decision to close ArtServe lightly," said ArtServe Executive Director Craig Johnson. "The health, safety and well-being of our staff, artists and visitors is our top priority. We continue to follow the recommendations and advisement from the CDC, the World Health Organization, the Florida Department of Health and officials from Broward County and the City of Fort Lauderdale. We plan to restart our programs as soon as it is safe to do so."

During the temporary closure, ArtServe will utilize its Facebook page and Instagram account @artservefla to provide updates, host visual art experiences and share event news.

Requests and questions about the ArtServe facility or programs can be emailed to info@artserve.org.

The plan is to evaluate the feasibility of reopening the facility after 30 days, and then restart events in June with the 12th Annual Doing Business as Artist Entrepreneurs (DBA) exhibit featuring artist alumni of the Artist as an Entrepreneur Institute. Each year a new curator is chosen. This year the exhibition is titled "Captured" and will be curated by photographer David Plath, assisted by curator-in-training Marilyn Walter and curatorial assistant Kay Kiria. Plath seeks to display artwork capturing the essence of human emotion, revealing nature in its splendor, riveting the attention of an audience and exposing mood exhibition. This year the visual and performing arts will be on display.

DBA is offered annually by the Broward County Cultural Division, in partnership with ArtServe, to provide a wide range of skills to artists who want to take their career to another level through careful business planning and execution. Since 2009, over 110 artists have participated in DBA exhibitions.

Captured will be on display June 2-26 with an opening reception planned for Thursday, June 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. and a closing reception on Thursday, June 25 from 6 to 8 p.m.





