ALTAR BOYZ at Island City Stage Extends Through February 23

With many performances already sold out, Island City Stage has extended it's run of the musical "Altar Boyz" through February 23.

Having saved souls on the Ohio bingo-hall-and-pancake-breakfast circuit with rousing songs such as "Jesus Called Me on My Cell Phone" and "God Put the Rhythm in Me", the Altar Boyz, Matthew, Mark, Luke, Juan and Abraham, have taken their heavenly boy-band act on the road and are making a final stop in sinful Wilton Manors.

The rousing hit musical "Altar Boyz" sings and dances it's way onto Island City Stage to help kick off the New Year. With a book by Kevin Del Aguila and music and lyrics by Gary Adler and Michael Patrick Walker, the show ran for 5 years Off-Broadway and has played at theaters all over the country. With nods to N'Sync and The Backstreet Boys, the show is a riot for all ages and audiences.

Artistic Director Andy Rogow said that, "Thanks to a very generous donor we are able to bring in guest artists from New York and Los Angeles and expand the technical capabilities of our theater. It's definitely going to rock the crowd"!

Directed by Rogow, the cast features Jonathan Furedy as Matthew, Sahid Pabon as Mark, Brian Varela as Juan, Jarrad Green as Luke and Chris Robertson as Abraham. The creative team includes scenic and lighting design by Ardean Landhuis, costume design by Emil White and sound design by David Hart.

As an added incentive for sinners who may have not yet experienced the awesome transformational power of theater, special "Pack a Pew!" performances have been added on Wednesdays Jan. 22 and 29 with discounted tickets available.





