The Black Jacket Symphony Performs Led Zeppelin’s ‘IV’ at the Fargo Theatre

The Black Jacket Symphony will present Led Zeppelin’s ‘IV’ at the Fargo Theatre next month. The performance is on Tuesday, November 12th, 2024.

Remember putting on an album and listening from start to finish? Relive that moment with a live concert experience unlike any other as The Black Jacket Symphony recreates the iconic album Led Zeppelin IV live in its entirety — note for note, sound for sound — plus a full set of Led Zeppelin’s greatest hits. Over the past ten years, the Black Jacket Symphony has performed over 40 classic rock albums, bringing an incredible night of entertainment to over a million music lovers across the US. The group of hand-picked musicians changes based upon the album being performed — and no sonic detail is overlooked, with the musicians doing whatever it takes to reproduce the album. It’s a full night of rock and roll magic — plus a visual experience unlike any other. Fans across the country flock to their shows – and once you see one, you won’t miss another!

Don’t let the name fool you… known for their incredible live recreations of some of classic rock’s greatest albums, The Black Jacket Symphony is bringing Led Zeppelin’s fourth studio album, “Led Zeppelin IV” to life. It’s a full rock-and-roll experience! Black jackets for them, blue jeans for you.

