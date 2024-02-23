The Black Jacket Symphony Comes to Fargo Theatre in March

The Black Jacket Symphony comes to Fargo Theatre next month. The performance is on Thursday, March 7th, 2024.

Remember putting on an album and listening from start to finish? Relive that moment with a live concert experience unlike any other as The Black Jacket Symphony recreates Pink Floyd’s iconic album “The Dark Side of the Moon” live in its entirety—note for note, sound for sound—plus a full set of Pink Floyd’s greatest hits. Over the past 10 years, the Black Jacket Symphony has performed over 40 classic rock albums, bringing an incredible night of entertainment to over a million music lovers across the US. The group of hand-picked musicians changes based upon the album being performed—and no sonic detail is overlooked, with the musicians doing whatever it takes to reproduce the album. It’s a full night of rock and roll magic—plus a visual experience unlike any other. Fans across the country flock to their shows—and once you see one, you won’t miss another!

Don’t let the name fool you…known for their incredible live recreations of some of classic rock’s greatest albums, The Black Jacket Symphony is bringing Pink Floyd’s iconic album “The Dark Side of the Moon” to life. It’s a full rock-and-roll experience! Black jackets for them, blue jeans for you.