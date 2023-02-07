Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stage West Opens 2023 Season With JUST DESSERTS Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre

The play encourages audience participation while putting together character alibis and motives to determine "whodunit."

Feb. 07, 2023  

Stage West opens its 2023 season with Just Desserts by Craig Sodaro. This murder mystery comedy will be presented as a dinner theatre performance March 2, 3 & 4 at the West Fargo Conference Center located in the DoubleTree by Hilton. The play encourages audience participation while putting together character alibis and motives to determine "whodunit." A plated dinner will be served with desserts inspired by the show.

Just Desserts places the crime in the setting of a charity bakeoff competition adjudicated by Judge Reginald P. Cogsworth, a curmudgeon who hates sweets. Countless entries have been whittled down to three: a tart submitted by Lucy "Scooter" Bright, owner of a nail salon; a Depression-era style cake by Edna Mae Carter, the local librarian; and a rich torte created by Margaret Mason, a local society lady. In the middle of tasting all the goodies, the judge falls dead, and it's up to Miss Peabody, the head of the contest, and the audience to determine the murderer.

Stage West's production features a cast of community talent including: Troy Brewster, Jen Knutson, Hannah Morton, Mitzi Trooien, and Tanya Weets. It is directed by Stage West Producing Artistic Director, Adam Pankow.

Doors will open each evening at 6:30 for seating and a cash bar happy hour featuring specialty drink creations. Dinner is served at 7:00 and the performance will begin at 7:30. Opening night will include the announcement of Stage West's full 2023 season of performances and special events.

Tickets are available online at westfargoevents.com or by calling 701-532-1793. Sales will close 36 hours prior to each performance in order to assign seating charts.




