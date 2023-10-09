Murder Mystery Dinner Shows Come to Fargo

America’s largest interactive comedy murder mystery dinner show is now playing in Fargo, ND!

At The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show, you’ll tackle a challenging crime while you feast on a fantastic dinner. Just beware! The criminal is lurking somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a Prime Suspect before you know it!

Each admission includes our fantastic dinner, murder mystery entertainment, wait staff gratuity, prize package for Top Sleuth, and much more! A bar is available throughout the event; please visit the FAQ page for specific details for this location. Click a show date below to see pricing and get tickets!

Our Fargo, ND murder mystery shows are geared toward adults! Some mild content, loud noises, and adult humor will be present. Teenagers with adult supervision may be permitted; please visit the FAQ page for specific age restrictions applying to this location. No infants, toddlers, or young children are allowed to attend!