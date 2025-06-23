Matt Fraser Comes to the Fargo Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Monday, July 21, 2025, the historic Fargo Theatre will host mind‑reader Matt Fraser. Fraser, whose television specials and hit Netflix series have made him a household name in psychic entertainment, brings a blend of mentalism, storytelling, and audience interaction.

Known for exploring “the invisible connections” that link strangers, his act promises surprises, laughter, and heartfelt revelations.

Tickets are now on sale through AXS.com, with a minimum age restriction of 18+ for this event. Seating is general admission.

Matt Fraser is America’s Top Psychic Medium and the star of the hit television series on E! Entertainment.

With his sold-out live events, captivating television appearances, and powerful spiritual teachings, Matt has brought healing, hope, and laughter to a global audience. His extraordinary ability to connect with the other side has made him a trusted figure for people seeking closure, guidance, and connection with their loved ones.

In 2025, Matt is set to launch his highly anticipated podcast, Undeniable Proof. The podcast will feature celebrity guests and take a deep dive into the world of celebrities, their current movies, TV shows, or music. Then, Matt will give each celebrity a very personal, profound reading that connects them to a loved one in Heaven.

Already known for being a New York Times best-selling author, Matt Fraser’s latest book, Don’t Wait Till You’re Dead, Spirits Advice from the AfterLife, published by Gallery, a division of Simon & Schuster in August 2024, is a National Best Seller on the USA TODAY and Publisher’s Weekly lists as well. Matt’s books We Never Die (August 2023) and When Heaven Calls (March 2020) have garnered widespread acclaim, reaching readers worldwide, offering insights into the afterlife and spiritual guidance. When Heaven Calls was the first book printed by Gallery in March 2020 and has garnered widespread acclaim as a best-seller.

Matt’s astonishing accuracy and life-changing readings have earned him a worldwide following with more than 10 foreign press reprints of his books. His fans span demographics from A-list celebrities and influencers to everyday people seeking messages from beyond.

His work caught the attention of major media outlets like USA Today, People Magazine, Daily Mail, TMZ, CBS Radio, and many others. Additionally, Matt has been a frequent guest on popular TV shows, including The Real Housewives, Botched, The Kelly Clarkson Show, FOX TV, NBC, and more.

Matt Fraser continues to inspire, heal, and offer undeniable proof of life beyond the spirit.

