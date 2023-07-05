Hairball Comes to The Lights This Month

EPIC Events presents the retro flashback band, Hairball, coming back for their third performance on MIDCO Stage at Essentia Health Plaza at The Lights on Friday, July 21st at 7 p.m. with special guest Frantic Anarchy.

A band puts on a concert – Hairball puts on an event! Hairball is a Rock & Roll experience you won’t soon forget. The lights, sound, smoke, fire, bombs, and screaming hoards of avid fans…to merely call it a concert would be like calling Mount Rushmore a roadside attraction!

Vocalists Joe Dandy, Kris Vox, and Dave Moody lead the band through a 2+ hour, mind-blowing, and dropdead accurate homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world. Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey, and Aerosmith are but a few of the acts fans will see brought to life. The Hairball stage becomes an entirely new rock concert before your very eyes countless times throughout the night.

The motor that drives the Hairball dragster consists of HBK on the electric bass, Billy on the drums, and Happy on the lead guitar. These Rock & Roll soldiers pride themselves on nailing some of the most memorable licks and chops of all time, while adding their own style and flare that they’ve cultivated over decades of tireless performing. This isn’t a side job. These guys eat, sleep and breathe Rock & Roll!

2021 finds Hairball celebrating its 21st year of rocking hundreds of thousands of people across the country. Constantly adding more characters, more pyrotechnics, more lights, more sound, more props, more surprises…more everything! While Happy often tells the audience “Today is the first day is the rest of your life!” Hairball performs every show as though it could be their last. Every night is a 100% full-on, no-holds-barred, exciting, chaotic, fiery party that has to be experienced to be believed!

As important to Hairball as the music, are its fans. While many bands claim to have the best fans in the world, Hairball actually has! Whether they are 10 years old or 100, Hairball fans bring an unparalleled enthusiasm and energy to the show that enhances the arena experience. Hairball knows it wouldn’t exist without its fans and takes every opportunity to let them know that.

Whether it’s a pre-show meet and greet, hanging out at the merch booth, or chatting online, Hairball has a lot in common with its fans and it’s always a good time when they get together. Don’t confuse Hairball with the countless “80’s Tribute” bands across the country. Hairball is an experience, an attitude, and expression of music that isn’t simply a retro flashback, it’s a way of life!