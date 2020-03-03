Fargo/Moorhead Community Presents Special Dinner Theatre Event FLANAGAN'S WAKE

Directed by JJ Gordon (KFGO & The Linebenders), the irreverent interactive funeral of "Flanagan's Wake" transports you to the fictional Irish village of Grapplin, where local roustabout Flanagan has died. The villagers have gathered to grieve as only the Irish can -- with a quick stop at the pub first. Gather 'round and meet an eclectic cast of characters and participate in this partially improvised comedic memorial with plenty o' pints, crazy sing-alongs and witty tales based on your suggestions.

Catering is provided by Chef's Table with a menu that features a hearty buffet of Irish finger foods including:

Irish Meats & Cheeses with Crackers

Sausage Rolls with Brown Mustard

Irish Stew Cups

Mini Shepard's Pie

Meatballs in whiskey BBQ sauce

Colcannon (mashed potatoes with braised cabbage)

Apple Crisp with Whipped Cream

Bailey's Brownies

Cash bar alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage options available.

Performance Dates & Times:

Friday, March 13 @ 7:00pm

Saturday, March 14 @ 7:00pm

Tuesday, March 17 @ 7:00pm

Friday, March 20 @ 7:00pm

Saturday, March 21 @ 7:00pm

Dinner and performance held at FMCT Studio 6 (6 Broadway North, downtown Fargo). Free parking is available in any city lot or on the street after 5pm or on weekends.

Tickets are $50 and include show, dinner, and one beverage ticket. Each showing has limited ticket availability and uses open-style seating at tables. All seating is wheelchair accessible. Reservations can be made at fmct.org or 701-235-6778.

This special dinner theatre event serves as a FMCT fundraiser with sales directly supporting FMCT mainstage and educational programming.





