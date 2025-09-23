 tracker
Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra Will Perform SYMPHONIC GIANTS

Performances run January 17-18, 2026.

By: Sep. 23, 2025
Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra Will Perform SYMPHONIC GIANTS Image
A celebration of musical power and collaboration, Symphonic Giants brings together iconic works and rising talent in this program. The concert opens with selections from Dvořák’s Slavonic Dances in a side-by-side performance with the Fargo-Moorhead Area Youth Symphony.

Pianist Tyler Wottrich, Associate Professor of Piano at NDSU, takes the spotlight in Saint-Saëns’ Piano Concerto No. 2, an expressive masterpiece known for its dramatic flair and virtuosic fire.

The program concludes with Brahms’ Symphony No. 4, an emotionally rich work that stands as one of the towering achievements of the symphonic repertoire.




Videos