Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra Will Perform SYMPHONIC GIANTS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A celebration of musical power and collaboration, Symphonic Giants brings together iconic works and rising talent in this program. The concert opens with selections from Dvořák’s Slavonic Dances in a side-by-side performance with the Fargo-Moorhead Area Youth Symphony.

Pianist Tyler Wottrich, Associate Professor of Piano at NDSU, takes the spotlight in Saint-Saëns’ Piano Concerto No. 2, an expressive masterpiece known for its dramatic flair and virtuosic fire.

The program concludes with Brahms’ Symphony No. 4, an emotionally rich work that stands as one of the towering achievements of the symphonic repertoire.