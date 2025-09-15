 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra Performs THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in October

The performance is on Saturday, October 25, 2025 at 7:00 PM at the Fargo Theatre.

By: Sep. 15, 2025
Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra Performs THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in October Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra will perform The Phantom of the Opera next month. The performance is on Saturday, October 25, 2025 at 7:00 PM at the Fargo Theatre.

Step into the historic Fargo Theatre and join the Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra as we present the 1925 silent film The Phantom of the Opera, brought to life with a powerful live orchestral performance conducted by Jane Linde Capistran.

Experience the thrill of classic cinema paired with all your favorite dramatic and ghostly orchestral themes, performed live in the theatre pit. Concordia College Film Professor, Greg Carlson, will set the stage with a special introduction to the film’s legacy, and an organ soloist will add a layer to the night’s soundscape.

This blend of film, music, and history marks the first of its kind for the FMSO. Come get swept away in the suspense and spectacle of The Phantom of the Opera!




Don't Miss a Fargo News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
24 ratings

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
Mamma Mia!
37 ratings

Mamma Mia!
Call Me Izzy
41 ratings

Call Me Izzy
Dead Outlaw
89 ratings

Dead Outlaw

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos