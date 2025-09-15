Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra Performs THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra will perform The Phantom of the Opera next month. The performance is on Saturday, October 25, 2025 at 7:00 PM at the Fargo Theatre.

Step into the historic Fargo Theatre and join the Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra as we present the 1925 silent film The Phantom of the Opera, brought to life with a powerful live orchestral performance conducted by Jane Linde Capistran.

Experience the thrill of classic cinema paired with all your favorite dramatic and ghostly orchestral themes, performed live in the theatre pit. Concordia College Film Professor, Greg Carlson, will set the stage with a special introduction to the film’s legacy, and an organ soloist will add a layer to the night’s soundscape.

This blend of film, music, and history marks the first of its kind for the FMSO. Come get swept away in the suspense and spectacle of The Phantom of the Opera!