BWW Review: LITTLE WOMEN at West Fargo High School Theatre

West Fargo High School Theatre Presents: Little Women

A musical based on the classic 1869 two volume novel semi-autobiographical written by Louisa May Alcott. The story of the four March sisters. This story has been adapted to stage and screen numerous times, including the recent 2019 Hollywood movie release. The Broadway production opened in 2005.

This is a great story with a wonderful cast. Bryce and everyone involved with the West Fargo Theatre production bring us another great show.

First and foremost the absolute star of this show is Gracie Morgel as Jo. She is wonderful in every scene and has some beautiful solo performances such as Better, Astonishing and The Fire Within Me. Her performances with other were just as good including An Operatic Tragedy, Our Finest Dream, the end note that the four hit on this song was perfection, Could You, Delighted, Five Forever, Some Things Are Meant To Be and Small Umbrella in the Rain. I enjoyed every scene that Gracie was in, she had great stage presence and comedic timing.

The 3 (4) other sisters were each perfectly cast and had some amazing scenes of their own. All of them were wonderful on Our Finest Dreams and Five Forever. Beth portrayed by Rachel Lopez was so good in her scene with Mr. Laurence on Off To Massachusetts, I also really enjoyed her in Delighted and her beautiful scene with Gracie on Some Things Are Meant To Be. Katie Sikorski as Meg was another great performance. She was great on Delighted and I really enjoyed her on More Than I am with Mr. Brooke as portrayed by Ethan Saari. Brynn Bakkegard as Young Amy was another delight to watch. She was great in every scene with her sisters. Erin Wedell as Amy March (Older Amy) was really able to shine on The Most Amazing Thing with Tyde Morlan as Laurie.

Ashlee Radtke as Marmee was was superb in her performance. She really shines on Here Alone and also on Days of Plenty as well as joining in on Delighted.

Tyde Morlan as Laurie was another great casting choice. His performances on Take a Chance on Me was one of my favorites in Act 1 also the above mentioned The Most Amazing Thing with Erin.

The tough part about having so much talent is in a show like this not everyone gets multiple solo or featured performances. Ethan Saare as Mr. Brooke was so good and I always enjoy seeing him on stage, we only got to hear him on one featured song and he made it worth it on More than I am with Meg was another standout of Act 1. Another with only one solo was Kami Tweiten as Aunt March. Her performance with Jo on Could You was very good.

Colton Rheaume as Professor Bhaer was another strong performance His scenes with Jo (Gracie Morgel) we wonderful and his singing on How I am and also Small Umbrella In the Rain were both great.

So many wonderful performances in this show. As usual West Fargo High School Theatre does it again. The whole cast and crew did an amazing job. I have to give a huge shout out to the live pit orchestra and anyone else who worked behind the scenes to bring this show to life.

***Photo Credits - Renegade Photography