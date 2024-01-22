1964 THE TRIBUTE Comes to the Fargo Theatre This Weekend

The performance is set for January 28, 2024.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 4 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!

1964 THE TRIBUTE Comes to the Fargo Theatre This Weekend

1964 The Tribute comes to the Fargo Theatre this weekend. The performance is set for January 28, 2024.

Since the early eighties, “1964”…The Tribute has been thrilling audiences around the globe by taking them on journey through a quintessential moment in music history that will live forever.

Over twenty years of researching and performing have made “1964” masters of their craft. They are hailed by critics and fans alike as THE most authentic and endearing Beatles tribute… which has earned them the distinction from Rolling Stone magazine as the “Best Beatles Tribute on Earth”.

“1964” recreates an early ‘60s live Beatle concert with period instruments, clothing, hairstyles, and onstage banter with an accuracy that is unmatched.




RELATED STORIES - Fargo

1
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Fargo Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Fargo Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Fargo Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in Fargo! Winners include Gooseberry Park Players, Fargo Moorhead Community Theater, and more.

2
Umoja 55 MLK Day Celebration Comes to the Fargo Theatre Next Week Photo
Umoja 55 MLK Day Celebration Comes to the Fargo Theatre Next Week

Umoja 55 MLK Day Celebration comes to the Fargo Theatre next week. The event will take place on Monday, January 15th, 2024 at 6:30pm and is free and open to the public.

3
Charlie Berens Comes to Fargo This Week With Bill Doucette and Ton Johnson Photo
Charlie Berens Comes to Fargo This Week With Bill Doucette and Ton Johnson

Charlie Berens with Bill Doucette & Ton Johnson will perform four shows in Fargo this week. Performances take place January 12-13.

4
JUNIE B. JONES, THE MUSICAL Comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre in February Photo
JUNIE B. JONES, THE MUSICAL Comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre in February

Junie B. Jones, The Musical comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre next month. Performances run February 29 - March 10, 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

1964 THE TRIBUTE Comes to the Fargo Theatre This Weekend1964 THE TRIBUTE Comes to the Fargo Theatre This Weekend
Umoja 55 MLK Day Celebration Comes to the Fargo Theatre Next WeekUmoja 55 MLK Day Celebration Comes to the Fargo Theatre Next Week
Charlie Berens Comes to Fargo This Week With Bill Doucette and Ton JohnsonCharlie Berens Comes to Fargo This Week With Bill Doucette and Ton Johnson
JUNIE B. JONES, THE MUSICAL Comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre in FebruaryJUNIE B. JONES, THE MUSICAL Comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre in February

Videos

Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam
Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
Watch the First 10 Minutes of THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Video
Watch the First 10 Minutes of THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical
View all Videos

Fargo SHOWS
Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka KIDS in Fargo Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka KIDS
Studio Vibe (2/26-2/29)
Pretty Woman (Non-Equity) in Fargo Pretty Woman (Non-Equity)
Chester Fritz Auditorium (4/10-4/10)
Pretty Woman (Non-Equity) in Fargo Pretty Woman (Non-Equity)
Bismarck Civic Center [Arena] (4/09-4/09)
Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity) in Fargo Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity)
Bismarck Civic Center [Arena] (2/06-2/06)
Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity) in Fargo Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity)
Chester Fritz Auditorium (2/07-2/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You