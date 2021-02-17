SkirtsAfire Reimagined presents Covid Collections: A Short Film, produced by SkirtsAfire, as part of the 2021 programming. Covid Collections will be playing online beginning March 4 and available until March 31 at SkirtsAfire.com.

So many stories in this time of stillness, of regeneration, of loss, of rewiring, of slowing down, of the unknown. Each of us has our circle of friends, family and colleagues that we move through. We understand their stories, live through their pain and joy. Covid Collections cracks that open and brings new experiences to light; the people we don't know or understand. It's a tribute to the people we encounter daily behind their masks and in their own spaces. Covid Collections is dedicated to the lives of those we've lost during this time of upheaval.

"It's been so satisfying working on Covid Collections", says Artistic Director, Annette Loiselle. "So much has changed this year, but it's the one project that has not had to take a huge pivot due to the pandemic. The stories come from a wide variety of experiences, cultures, economic realities and privilege. It's a venture in documenting this strange period in our lives, introducing ordinary, extraordinary people who may or may not be a part of our day-to-day. We're pulling away their masks to reveal human stories of both heartbreak and resilience in a fragile, bewildering time."

Behind the scenes of Covid Collections with Storyteller Carol Powder

Photo by BB Collective Covid Collections is directed by Annette Loiselle, with videography by Katie Hudson, sound and mixing by Aaron Macri, and visual art by Stephanie Florence. The stories have been gathered by a team of Story Collectors including Lebogang Disele, Sang Sang Lee, Jodi Calahoo-Stonehouse and Mackenzie Brown, who also contributed drumming and singing for the film's original score, with music written by Binaifer Kapadia. For full bios of the Artistic Team, visit Covid Collections: a short film | SkirtsAfire Festival.

For more information please visit skirtsafire.com.