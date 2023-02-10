Review: THE MOUSETRAP Delights Edmonton

Since its 1952 debut in London's West End, Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap has delighted audiences around the world with its clever plot and eccentric characters. Now, 70 years after its first performance, the twisty whodunnit takes centre stage at Edmonton's Walterdale Theatre.

The classic mystery opens in a dimly lit guesthouse to the eerie, whistled tune of Three Blind Mice. Soon, the play's larger-than-life characters file into Monkswell Manor one by one, shedding their winter coats and taking refuge from an unforgiving snowstorm. We first meet the manor's anxious new proprietors, husband and wife, Giles and Mollie Ralston (Christoff Lundgren and Erika Holba), who are wildly unprepared for their new guests' unpredictable antics. At first glance, the larger-than-life Christopher Wren (Patrick Maloney), cantankerous Mrs. Boyle (Wylee Johnston), brash Major Metcalf (Erik Einsiedel), enigmatic Miss Casewell (Kaitlynn Wansink), and flamboyant Mr. Paravicini (Bradley Bishop) appear to have nothing in common. However, as the increasingly claustrophobic days pass, it becomes all too clear to the Ralstons and their guests that danger brews among them. Soon, Monkswell Manor receives an unexpected visit from the London-based Sergeant Trotter (Evan Makowecki), who believes that a recent murder suspect hides in plain sight among the guesthouse's startled occupants.

Bringing a bygone era to life is no easy feat, but The Mousetrap's excellent cast and crew deliver. Under Lauren Tamke's direction, the Walterdale's small stage is transformed into a charming puzzle box of secret passageways and quaint 1950s furniture. The ruthless snowstorm is captured by Rebecca Cave's atmospheric lighting design and by the wispy fog curling outside the common room's frosty windows. Small but effective details including a boxy, crackling radio, black-and-white newspaper, and handheld, old-timey luggage further heightens the mid-20th century setting of a grand British manor house.

Likewise, it is a delight to watch the 8-person cast. Through strong physical characterization and knife-sharp comedic timing, the performers pull the audience into the manor's mounting chaos and keeps the audience guessing as to who the villain is. Apart from some inconsistent British accents, the performers completely disappear into their roles. Lundgren and Holba are sympathetic as the manor's frazzled young proprietors and Maloney earns big laughs as the neurotic, interior design-obsessed Christopher Wren. Bishop is also a hoot as Italian globe-trotter, Mr. Paravicini, while Einsiedel and Wansink are mysterious as the often-inscrutable Major Metcalf and Miss Casewell. Rounding out the cast are Makowecki and Johnston, who command the stage as the cool-headed Sergeant Trotter and cranky Mrs. Boyle, respectively. After seeing this thoroughly entertaining production, it is no surprise that The Mousetrap's fast-paced narrative, unconventional characters, and atmospheric setting continues to intrigue audiences around the globe.

The Mousetrap's sold-out run plays at Edmonton's Walterdale Theatre until February 18.

Photo credit: The Walterdale Theatre