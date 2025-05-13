Review: LITTLE WOMEN Captivates Edmonton at the Citadel Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Over 150 years after its publication, Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel, Little Women, still captures the hearts and imaginations of readers worldwide. Its coming-of-age tale of sisters Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy March has inspired countless films, T.V. shows, and theatrical productions. Canadian playwright Jordi Mand’s adaptation concludes the Citadel Theatre’s 2024/2025 season, delighting audience members of all ages.

The curtain rises on Jo, the second-oldest March daughter. A book-loving free spirit, she acts as the show’s narrator, offering poignant and often-witty commentary. Citadel newcomer Hayley Moorhouse delivers an exceptional performance of the famous heroine. She embodies Jo’s tenacity, vulnerability, and occasional social awkwardness, earning generous applause and frequent laughs.

Though Jo is the star of the show, her sisters also light up the stage with their distinctive personalities. Donna Leny Hansen brings spunk and humour to the role of oldest sister Meg, uniquely interpretating a character often defined by her mild-mannered nature. Erin Pettifor charms as the music-loving Beth and Christina Nguyen disappears into the role of the precocious youngest sister, Amy. The girls’ mother- affectionately nicknamed “Marmee”- is played by Nadien Chu; their stern, wealthy Aunt March is portrayed by Patricia Darbasie.

Though this 1868 story centres on women, its most pivotal male characters are also memorable. Most notably so is the March sisters’ neighbour, Theodore “Laurie” Laurence. A boy-next-door in every sense of the word, he is endearingly brought to life by Gabriel Richardson. His chemistry with Moorhouse is palpable, especially during Laurie and Jo’s infamous first meeting. Laurie’s tutor, John Brooke (Paul-Ford Manguelle) is Meg’s adoring suitor, and Jo’s fellow teacher, Professor Friedrich Bhaer is played by Steven Greenfield.

Bringing any period piece to life is no easy feat, but director Jenna Rodgers and her creative team deliver a striking, cleverly staged rendering of 19th-century America. Though minimal, Robin Fisher’s sets convey the austerity of the March girls’ home and the opulence of both the Laurence family and Aunt March’s respective abodes. Likewise, Deanna Finnman’s costume design features both sensible working-class dresses and winter wear as well as stylish ball gowns.

Though the performances and visuals are phenomenal, Jordi Mand’s script is not without flaws. Occasionally, the content of Jo’s monologues is jarringly out-of-place within the story’s time period, echoing 21st-century attitudes about gender identity and marriage instead of Victorian ones. However, these scenes do not detract from the beauty of this production. Little Women is one of the Citadel Theatre’s most moving and memorable shows in recent history; it is sure to delight audience members of all ages.

Little Women plays at the Citadel’s Shoctor Theatre until May 25.

Patrons are encouraged to wear their best floral attire and accessories!

Photo by Nanc Price for the Citadel Theatre’s production of Little Women (2025). Featuring Christina Nguyen, Erin Pettifor, Nadien Chu, Hayley Moorhouse and Donna Leny Hansen.

