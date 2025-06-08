Review: Edmonton Opera Presents DIE WALKÜRE at The Citadel Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A year ago, Das Rheingold, the first installment of Richard Wagner’s Ring Cycle, took centre stage at Edmonton’s Citadel Theatre. Now, the epic tale continues with Die Walküre, immersing audiences in the mortal realm and the immortal kingdom of Valhalla.

Inspired by the 13th-century Norse Völsunga saga and medieval poetry collection, the Poetic Edda, this 1856 opera revisits the god Wotan (also known as Odin) and introduces six of his children. In the mortal realm, his half-immortal descendants, twins Siegmund and Sieglinde, cross paths for the first time since being violently separated as small children. Unaware of the other’s identity, a beguiled Sieglinde offers a besotted Siegmund shelter from a storm. Desperate to escape her brutish husband, Hunding, Sieglinde drugs Hunding and escapes with Siegmund.

Meanwhile, in the palatial halls of Valhalla, a different power struggle unfolds. After foretelling Siegmund’s imminent death by Hunding’s sword, Wotan orders his favourite daughter, the Valkyrie Brünnhilde, to bring Siegmund to Valhalla. Brünnhilde later refuses, facing her father’s wrath and his threat of eternal exile.

An epic tale demands an exceptional cast, and Die Walküre delivers. Scott Rumble and Anna Pompeeva lend their powerful voices to the roles of Siegmund and Sieglinde while Neil Craighead and Jaclyn Grossman portray Wotan and Brünnhilde. Craighead and Grossman are especially captivating to watch, particularly when Brünnhilde pleads her irate but heartbroken father to reconsider her banishment.

The story unfolds on a sleek, all-white stage reminiscent of a modern art instillation. A towering ring is suspended above the tiered stage, its mirror-like centre swirling with misty dark blues, greens, and fiery reds. Often, the faces of the characters appear, as do depictions of the mythical Yggdrasil tree. Designed by Andy Moro, the set is the most striking and original one set featured in an Edmonton Opera production to date.

Though Die Walküre has a running time of three hours and 10 minutes, every scene brims with tension, masterful acting, and expressive vocals. It would also be remiss not to mention the fantastic orchestra (conducted by Russell Braun) and the clever staging of the opera’s formidable final scene. Though Die Walküre ends on a cliffhanger, audiences are in luck: Edmonton Opera will present the third installment of the Ring Cycle- Siegfried- in May 2026.

Die Walküre plays at the Citadel’s Maclab Theatre on June 9, 10, 12, and 13. It is performed in German with English subtitles.

Photo Credit: Edmonton Opera

Reader Reviews