Northern Light Theatre to Present SQUEAMISH Starting This Month

Northern Light Theatre will present Squeamish, with a one-hander tour-de-force inspired by Aaron Mark's unique play about the aftermath of a suicide, at the ATB Financial Arts Barns from October 20 to November 5, 2022. Tickets start at $37.

Sharon, an Upper West Side shrink, longtime recovering alcoholic, and world-class hemophobe, finds herself in the South Plains of Texas-off her psychotropic drugs-after her nephew's sudden death. Squeamish is a grotesque tale of phobia and compulsion, a minimalist work of psychological horror about craving what terrifies us most.

Squeamish features Davina Stewart as Sharon.



The creative team includes Director, Costume, and Set Designer Trevor Schmidt, Sound Designer Mason Snelgrove, Lighting Designer Chris Dela Cruz, Stage Manager Liz Allison-Jorde.



"Thank you for flying with us, Edmonton," says Artistic Director Trevor Schmidt. "Without you we would be stranded on the tarmac. This season we'll be presenting plays about horror, fear, and hope- and we look forward to sharing it all with you."

Northern Light Theatre values their position on the far end of the spectrum within the local theatre ecology, feeling they fill a unique role as an outspoken, purposefully-controversial, and boundary-pushing company. NLT is known for mixing new Canadian works with obscure international gems filled with brave and emotionally-driven content. It is their desire to not only entertain but to spark meaningful discourse on a variety of themes raised from their presentations.