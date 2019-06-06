THE MUSIC MAN Lands In June At Croswell Opera House

The Croswell Opera House in Adrian will bring a musical theater classic to its stage this month when it opens THE MUSIC MAN.

Opening night is June 7 and the show runs for three weekends.

This 1957 show by Meredith Willson is the winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It tells the story of a fast-talking con man, Harold Hill, who arrives in the Iowa town of River City intending to trick the residents into giving him money to start a children's band. But when he begins to fall in love with the town librarian, Marian Paroo, he risks capture in order to win her heart.

Eric Parker of Adrian plays Harold Hill and Hannah Sparrow of Ypsilanti plays Marian.

The Paroo family is Cyndy Brookover of Toledo as Mrs. Paroo and Jonah Hiatt of Palmyra as Marian's shy younger brother Winthrop. Bill McCloskey of Monroe and Chris Sancho of Adrian play Mayor Shinn and his wife, Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn, with Chloe Danley of Tecumseh and Alexzandria Waigle of Blissfield as their daughters, Zaneeta and Gracie.

The cast also includes Cordell Smith of Riga as Hill's former sidekick, Marcellus Washburn; D. Ward Ensign of Toledo and Sue Smith of Temperance as Ewart and Maud Dunlop; Christopher Knapp of Clinton and Maria Portaro-Mohler of Lambertville as Oliver and Alma Hix; Will DuPuis of Toledo and Amanda Frerichs of Brooklyn as Jacey Squires and Mrs. Squires; Peter Stewart of Adrian as Olin Britt; Meg Grzeszczak of Adrian as Ethel Toffelmier; Xavier Sarabia of Adrian as Tommy Djilas; Macy Schmidt of Tecumseh as Amaryllis; Rob Pettrey of Temperance as Constable Locke; and Terrence Hissong of Adrian as Charlie Cowell.

In the ensemble are Cole Carrico, Jenna Ferguson, Nichole Hood, Emily Hribar, Ian Kesterke, Jean Kesterke, Aidan Ketola, Kyler Mattoon, Abby Reeder, Gage Sterling and Ja'Vaughn White, all of Adrian; Brynn Arnall of Ann Arbor; Mitchell LaRoy of Blissfield; Molly Filipek of Clayton; Clayton Riptide of Clinton; Carolyn Mohler of Lambertville; Ava Brighton, Isaac Marks and Kirk Wilkens, all of Onsted; Adam Lenhart of Ottawa Lake; Jimmy Lancaster of Saline; Ethan Pettrey of Temperance; and Pam Adair, Kyle Haeussler, Gabrielle Halliwill and Eliza Longabaugh, all of Tecumseh.

The director is Stephen Kiersey, the choreographer is Sarah Nowak Rolko, the music director is Ray Novak, and the vocal director is Brett Yzquierdo.

THE MUSIC MAN runs June 7-9, June 14-16, and June 20-23. Shows are at 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and at 2:30 p.m. Sundays, plus two additional afternoon shows on June 15 and June 22.

Tickets range from $20 to $40 for adults, $15 for youth and students, and may be ordered by calling 517-264-7469 or going to croswell.org.

The Croswell, a 640-seat historic theater, is at 129 E. Maumee St. in Adrian.





