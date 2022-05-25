THE MOTH MAINSTAGE is Coming to Wharton Center's Cobb Great Hall

Returning with the best in live storytelling, The Moth Mainstage will grace Wharton Center's Cobb Great Hall on Tuesday, June 14, at 7:30PM. Tickets are on sale now through the official Wharton Center Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON.

Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of stories told live and without notes. The Moth celebrates the ability of stories to honor both the diversity and commonality of human experience. This Moth Mainstage will feature five tellers who develop and shape their stories with Moth director Sarah Austin Jeness. With international tours, The Moth Mainstage has featured stories by Elizabeth Gilbert, Hasan Minhaj, John Turturro, Rosanne Cash, and Tig Notaro, as well as an astronaut, a pickpocket, a hot­dog-eating champion, and hundreds more.

One of this event's featured storytellers is Lansing's own Andrea King Collier-an award-winning author, journalist, and photographer. Andrea King Collier is a 2021-2022 Rosalyn Carter Mental Health Journalism Fellow. She has been married to Darnay Collier for 38 years and is the mother of two adult children (and "GoGo" to two sweet grandsons).

The Moth podcast is downloaded nearly 100 million times a year, and the Peabody Award-winning The Moth Radio Hour airs weekly on more than 575 public radio stations nationwide. To date, The Moth has published four critically acclaimed books between 2013 and 2022-three of which debuted on the New York Times Best Sellers List.

This Moth Mainstage event is a co-presentation with Michigan Radio, Michigan's NPR News Leader.

COVID-19 health and safety protocols continue to evolve. Please visit the Wharton Center website at whartoncenter.com/covid-19 to review the most up-to-date information and requirements.

Photo credit: Flash Rosenberg