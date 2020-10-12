Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Michigan Opera Theatre Adds Additional Performance of TWILIGHT: GODS

The additional performance takes place on October 21.

Following three sell-out performances, Michigan Opera Theatre has added an Oct. 21 production of its novel Twilight: Gods opera at the Detroit Opera House Parking Center. Tickets are $79 per car and go on sale at noon, Monday, Oct. 12th!

Part live performance, part immersive installation, audiences remain in their cars to experience scenes from the final opera of Richard Wagner's Ring Cycle on various levels of the parking structure. The "drive-thru" performance features an extraordinary cast in an entirely new light: Christine Goerke, the world's leading Brünnhilde; internationally-acclaimed tenor Sean Panikkar as Siegfried; and the magnificent bass Morris Robinson as Hagen. Detroit cultural icon Marsha Music performs new poetry that connects Wagner's mythological world with the here-and-now of our city and our time.

