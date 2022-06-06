MASTERCHEF JUNIOR LIVE! Announces 2022 Nationwide Tour Featuring All-New Cast From Season 8

TCG Entertainment in association with Endemol Shine North America, producer of the hit culinary competition series MasterChef Junior, have announced the 2022 MASTERCHEF JUNIOR LIVE! Tour. Serving up a perfectly balanced good time, MasterChef Junior Live! Tour is scheduled to travel through 25+ cities across the nation featuring Season Eight winner, finalists, and fan favorites. Tickets are on sale this Friday, June 10, 2022, at www.MasterChefLiveTour.com.



The 2022 MasterChef Junior Live! Tour promises to have all the ingredients for family fun. Featuring more mouth-watering cooking demonstrations and challenges to tickle your taste buds and funny bone, the tour kicks off on September 15 in Sioux City, IA., and will conclude on October 16 in Providence, RI. The all-star cast will be revealed after the season finale of MASTERCHEF JUNIOR on Thursday, June 23 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

"MasterChef Junior Live! is one of TCG's favorite shows to produce. We are always excited to recreate some of the fan-favorites segments from the TV series and bring it to a live audience. The energy this show brings is contagious," says Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment, Producer of MasterChef Junior Live!

"We're so excited to once again bring MASTERCHEF JUNIOR LIVE! back on the road this fall with our partners at TCG Entertainment," said Ben Samek, President & Chief Operating Officer, Banijay Americas. "We have an incredibly talented group of young chefs on our current season of MASTERCHEF JUNIOR joining and we can't wait for fans and foodies alike to experience this high energy and mouthwatering stage production in a city near them."

A limited number of VIP Packages will be available in all markets and will include signed merchandise and more. Exclusive MasterChef Junior Live! merchandise will also be available for purchase.

Whether you're a foodie or just a fan, the 2022 MasterChef Junior Live! Tour is fun for all ages. Tickets for MasterChef Junior Live! are on sale, Friday, June 10, 2022. To purchase tickets and exclusive merchandise, visit www.MasterChefLiveTour.com.

MasterChef Live! 2022 Tour Dates:



9/15 Sioux City, IA Orpheum Theatre

9/16 Burnsville, MN Ames Center

9/17 Milwaukee, WI Marcus Performing Arts Center

9/18 Madison, WI Overture Center for the Arts

9/20 Omaha, NE Orpheum Omaha Performing Arts

9/21 Davenport, IA Adler Theatre

9/22 Indianapolis, IN Clowes Memorial Hall

9/23 Lafayette, IN Long Center PAC

9/24 Detroit, MI Fisher Theatre

9/25 Kalamazoo, MI Miller Auditorium

9/27 Van Wert, OH Niswonger PAC

9/28 Wilkes-Barre, PA F.M. Kirby Center

9/29 Williamsport, PA Community Arts Center

9/30 Lancaster, PA American Music Hall

10/1 Warren, OH Coveli Center

10/2 Wabash, IN Honeywell Center

10/4 Lexington, KY Lexington Opera House

10/5 Cincinnati, OH Proctor and Gamble Hall

10/6 Greensburg, PA Palace Theater

10/7 Washington D.C. Warner Theater

10/8 Wilmington, DE The Grand

10/9 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theater

10/11 Stamford, CT The Palace

10/12 Albany, NY The Egg

10/13 Concord, NH Capitol Center for the Arts

10/14 Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theater

10/15 Medford, MA Chevalier Theater

10/16 Providence, RI Veterans Memorial Auditorium

Tune in to MASTERCHEF JUNIOR Thursdays (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. This week, the three semi-finalists go head-to-head in front of a live audience with a surprise visit from their loved ones. The chefs have one hour to prepare a dish inspired by their families for each judge. The two chefs who manage to overcome the added pressure of the live audience will move on to the finals.

About MASTERCHEF JUNIOR



MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, based on the hit FOX television show MASTERCHEF, blends exciting moments and inspirational stories with talented young contestants. Young home cooks face fun and technical challenges proving that when it comes to cooking, age doesn't matter!



Produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato, MASTERCHEF JUNIOR is based on a format created by Franc Roddam and Endemol Shine. Natalka Znak, Danny Schrader, Elisabeth Murdoch, Georgie Hurford-Jones, Gordon Ramsay, Patricia Llewellyn and Ben Adler serve as executive producers.

About TCG Entertainment



TCG Entertainment is a leading producer of creative content for live entertainment properties and touring productions. Owning multiple intellectual properties, and partnering with top IP holders and studios, TCG has generated decades worth of live family entertainment. With a laundry list of productions enjoyed by millions of audience members around the globe, TCG is the leading authority in providing brands a visionary, one-stop source for live touring and experiences. Visit, TCGEnt.com for more information.

About Endemol Shine North America

Endemol Shine North America delivers world-class content and compelling storytelling to multiple platforms in the U.S. and across the globe.



A division of Banijay, the world's largest international content producer and distributor, subsidiary production companies in the U.S. include Authentic Entertainment, Truly Original, 51 Minds Entertainment, Bunim/Murray Productions, and Stephen David Entertainment. Its Endemol Shine Latino division oversees all original Spanish and Portuguese-language operations across Latin America, including Endemol Shine Brasil, Mexico City-based Endemol Shine Boomdog and Banijay Mexico and U.S. Hispanic.



Endemol Shine North America is behind such hit series as "Big Brother" (CBS), "MasterChef" (FOX), "MasterChef Junior" (FOX), "Wipeout" (TBS), "LEGO Masters" (FOX), "The Courtship" (USA/Peacock), "Foodtastic" (Disney+), "Married to Real Estate" (HGTV), "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" (Bravo), "The Real Housewives of Potomac" (Bravo), "Below Deck" (Bravo), "Below Deck Mediterranean" (Bravo), "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" (Bravo), "Below Deck Down Under" (Peacock), "Swamp People" (History), "The Challenge" (MTV, Paramount+, CBS) and the upcoming launches of "The Surreal Life" (VH1), "The Real Housewives of Dubai" (Bravo) and "Ripley" (Showtime).