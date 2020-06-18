Grand Rapids Civic Theatre Presents DRIVEWAY CABARET Series

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre is presenting Driveway Cabaret!

You and your friends and family can enjoy a Broadway concert in your own driveway, front yard, or patio - performed by the actors you've come to know and love at Civic!

For $250, you and and ten of your friends will enjoy a 40 minute show at your own home - complete with Broadway standards you know by heart. Performers will arrive in groups via car to sing their hearts out for you. Hosts will also receive a gift basket filled with GRCT concession favorites and treats from local partner businesses in Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre will be donating a portion of the proceeds from this event to the Grand Rapids Urban League as they join in their fight to empower African Americans and other minorities in our community.

Questions? Contact Ben Greene at 616.222.6020 or b.greene@grct.org.

Due to overwhelming demand, the first round of Driveway Cabaret performances have sold out.

The company says that they are strongly considering another round of performances in the month of August! If you missed out on the first round and would still like to host your very own Broadway concert at your home, please fill out the following form: https://forms.gle/J1K6ryKqi6EZ6JN58.

