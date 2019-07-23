In the 1920s, the Motor City put American on wheels. In the 1940s, Detroit became the "Arsenal of Democracy."

In the 1960s, the music of Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson and The Miracles, Diana Ross and The Supremes reigned supreme on the radio and on records with songs such as Superstition, Reach Out, I'll Be There, and Dancing in the Streets.

The greatest hits from Hitsville USA return to the Grand Rapids Symphony's stage with Dancing in the Street: Music of Motown and More on Thursday and Friday, July 25-26.

The 25th anniversary season of the D&W Fresh Market Picnic Pops welcomes the music of Motown back to Cannonsburg Ski area, where such acts as The Temptations and such tribute shows as the Music of Michael Jackson have been audience favorites since 1995.

Dancing in the Street: Music of Motown welcomes three guest singers to Cannonsburg for songs including Smokey Robinson's You've Really Got a Hold on Me, James Brown's I Feel Good, and Marvin Gaye's How Sweet It Is. Benefactor sponsors for the third week of the 2019 Picnic Pops are Gerald R. Ford International Airport, United Bank, and Varnum. Patron sponsors is Inclusive Performance Strategies.

Principal Pops Conductor Bob Bernhardt will be on the podium along with stars of such Broadway shows as Rent, Hairspray, and Motown the Musical as well as TV's American Idol and Hairspray Live!

Special guest vocalists include Shayna Steele, who wowed the Picnic Pops audience in 2017 for Women Rock! and who also will be in DeVos Performance Hall in September for Queens of Soul, a salute to the music of Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Whitney Houston and Adele, on Sept. 27-29 to open the Grand Rapids Symphony's Fox Motors Pops Series.

Steele has appeared on Broadway in the original cast of Hairspray as well as revivals of Jesus Christ Superstar and Rent. She also appeared in the live TV production of Hairspray Live! alongside Martin Short, Kristin Chenoweth, Rosie O'Donnell, Ricki Lake and Andrea Martin, which aired in December 2016 on NBC TV.

Vocalists also include Michael Lynche, a finalist on Season Nine of American Idol, who went on to tour the United States with the American Idol Live! Tour. Lynche has appeared with symphony orchestras across the North America including the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Toronto Symphony Orchestra, and Utah Symphony Orchestra. With the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, he was featured vocalist of its 2016 New Year's Eve show.

Rounding out the trio is Chester Gregory who starred on Broadway in Sister Act, Tarzan and Hairspray and appeared as Berry Gordy in Motown the Musical. Gregory also has toured nationally in such shows as Dreamgirls and his one-man show The Eve of Jackie Wilson.

Preconcert entertainment by jazz and soul singer Kathy LaMar and keyboardist Bob VanStee, sponsored by Witness Inspection.

Capping off the D&W Fresh Market Picnic Pops, for one-night only, is the special event Nashville: The Songwriters, Their Stories. The Symphony. Starring the Music City Hit-Makers at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2.

Gates at Cannonsburg Ski Area open at 5:45 p.m. each night for picnicking and pre-concert entertainment, including free, kid-friendly activities such as face painting, crafts, and a musical instrument petting zoo.

Pack your own picnic baskets and coolers or purchase food from the grill at the Cannonsburg concession stand. Alcoholic beverages are permitted on the grounds, and parking is free for concertgoers.

All single tickets for all concerts are $5 more on the day of the show.

Lawn tickets for all concerts are $20 for adults ($25 day of show) or $5 for ages 2-18 ($10 day of show). MySymphony360 members can attend for $15 ($20 day of show). Active duty, reserve and National Guard members of the U.S. Military may purchase up to two tickets for $15 each ($20 day of show). Children younger than age 2 are admitted for free.

Community members receiving financial assistance from the State of Michigan or U.S. Military households can receive up to four free tickets through the Grand Rapids Symphony's Symphony Scorecard program.

Other individual tickets are $30 for reserved chairs ($35 the day of the show), $51 for individual table seats ($56 the day of the show), and $408 for a full table of eight ($448 day of show). Group discounts are available for groups of 10 or more people. Call for details.

Tickets can be purchased through the GRS box office by calling (616) 454-9451 ext. 4 weekdays; or in person at 300 Ottawa Ave. NW, Suite 100; or online at GRSymphony.org.





