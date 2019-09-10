Circle Theatre Announces 2020 Season

Circle Theatre's 2020 Main Stage season will entertain audiences with a season of throwbacks, belly laughs, and iconic productions. The newly announced season will launch with Circle Theatre's Season Kickoff Event, American Graffiti In Concert on April 19 at 7:00 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Aquinas College. The one night only fundraising event will include a silent auction, costume contest, dance contest, and more!

2020 celebrates Circle's 68th year of producing plays and musicals for West Michigan audiences. Upcoming 2020 Main Stage productions include:

Disaster! (musical): Earthquakes, tidal waves, infernos and the unforgettable songs of the '70s take center stage in Broadway's side-splitting homage to classic disaster films. What begins as a night of boogie fever quickly changes to panic as the ship succumbs to multiple disasters. As the night turns into day, everyone struggles to survive and, quite possibly, repair the love that they've lost... or at least escape the killer rats. Musical by Seth Rudetsky and Jack Plotnick. This new Broadway show runs May 7-9, 13-16, and 20-23 at 7:30pm and May 17 at 5:00pm.

Moon Over Buffalo (play): In the madcap comedy tradition of Lend Me a Tenor, the hilarious Moon Over Buffalo centers on George and Charlotte Hay, fading stars of the 1950s, who are on tour in Buffalo with a repertory consisting of Cyrano de and Noel Coward's Private Lives, when they receive word that they might just have one last shot at stardom: Frank Capra is coming to town to see their matinee! Unfortunately for George and Charlotte, everything that could go wrong does. Play by author Ken Ludwig. Moon Over Buffalo runs June 4-6, 10-13, and 17-20 at 7:30pm and June 14 at 5:00pm.

Always... Patsy Cline (musical): Always...Patsy Cline, based on the true story of country superstar Patsy Cline's friendship with Louise Seger, who befriended the star in a Texas honky-tonk in 1961, and continued a correspondence with Cline until her death, is more than a tribute to the legendary country singer, it's the journey of friendship and strength of two women through some of Cline's most unforgettable hits. Musical created and originally directed by Ted Swindley. Always... Patsy Cline runs July 16-18, 22-25, and July 29-August 1 at 7:30pm and July 26 at 5:00pm.

Noises Off (play): Called "the funniest farce ever written," Noises Off presents a manic menagerie of itinerant actors rehearsing a flop called Nothing's On. Doors slamming, on and offstage intrigue, and an errant herring all figure in the plot of this hilarious and classically comic play. Play by Michael Frayn. This hilarious play takes the Circle stage August 13-15, 19-22, and 26-29 at 7:30pm and August 23 at 5:00pm.

HAIR (musical): This American tribal love-rock musical celebrates the '60s counterculture in all its barefoot, long-haired, bell-bottomed, beaded and fringed glory while exploring the ideas of identity, community, global responsibility and peace. HAIR remains as relevant as ever as it examines what it means to be a young person in a changing world. Book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado. Music by Galt MacDermot. This toe-tapping musical runs September 10-12, 16-19, and 23-26 at 7:30pm and September 20 at 5:00pm.

2019 Magic Circle | Goldilocks and the Three Pigs (family play): Goldilocks and the three... PIGS?! The action in this playful romp finds Goldilocks and the three Chop brothers, with help from the Squeal sisters, hiding from the witch who's chasing them. Toss into this hilarious fractured fairy tale the Big Bad Wolf, his French weasel friend Oui Oui, and two very different witches, then mix in a classic chase scene and a little bit of a moral and watch the mayhem that ensues! Play by Larry Damico. Catch Goldilocks and the Three Pigs on the Circle stage June 29 at 7:00pm, June 30 at 10:00am and 1:00pm, and July 1 at 10:00am, 1:00pm, and 7:00pm. Magic Circle Party will be June 29 at 5:30pm.

Circle's unique and diverse Summer Concert Series performances include Hits of the '80s: Vol. 2 (May 11, July 20, September 14), Hello Sunshine: Songs of Summer (June 15, August 24), ABC: Boy Band Evolution (June 8, August 17), and Freebird: Classic Rock of the '70s (May 18, July 27, September 21). All performances will be held at Circle Theatre, located at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Aquinas College, on select Monday evenings throughout the summer.

Season Flex Passes and Concert Bundles for the 2020 season give patrons the best value for purchasing multiple tickets while also allowing for flexibility when plans change. Flex Passes and Concert Bundles are now available for purchase! For more season details, ticket packages, and audition information please call the box office at 616.456.6656 or visit Circle's website at circletheatre.org.





