BWW Feature: Theatres Affected From COVID-19 Throughout Michigan

Due to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's' temporary ban on all large group events in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, theatres across the state are postponing and/or canceling performances. BroadwayWorld Detroit is doing its best to combine a list of those performances in one place for theatergoers. If a theatre or any information is missing, please email Katie.Laban@gmail.com for it to be added.

*This is a developing story, with more information being added as it becomes available.

25th Annual Exhibition of Art by Michigan:

-Canceled: Prison Creative Arts Project

-We are exploring several options to reschedule the show at a later date and will provide more information as soon as it is available. In the meantime, a limited number of works from the 25th Annual Exhibition will be viewable in an online preview soon.

Avon Players:

-Canceled: Lend Me A Tenor

-All remaining performances cancelled.

-Those holding tickets for the performances will be issued a refund. If you paid with a credit card, it will be credited to your account, and you will receive a confirmation email within a week. If you paid with cash or check, please contact the box office for options on your refund at 248-608-9077.

-Avon Players is a not-for-profit organization. We want to do our part to help out in the current situation by canceling our shows this weekend and give refunds. We are going to lose a great deal of money. We ask you to consider donating your refund back to the theatre to help us keep great local entertainment going for many years to come. Ask for a tax exempt letter for your donation. Box Office: 248-608-9077.

Basement Arts:

-All Basement Arts events for the rest of semester are suspended immediately.

-The last four productions: 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche, Petty Theft, Quake, and Am I Blue will no longer be performing at their scheduled times.

Birmingham Village Players:

-Canceled: Shakespeare in Love

-All remaining performances canceled.

Broadway in Detroit:

-Canceled: Fiddler on the Roof

-All remaining performances are canceled.

-Guests who purchased through Ticketmaster will receive a refund to the credit or debit card that was used for the purchase. Guests who purchased tickets through the Fisher Theatre Subscriptions or Group Sales offices will also receive a refund to the credit or debit card that was used for the purchase. Guests who purchased at the Fisher Theatre box office can return their tickets to the box office in person to obtain a refund or they can mail their tickets with their full name, address, phone number and email with a request for a refund to:

Fisher Theatre Box Office

Fiddler Refund

3011 W Grand Blvd

Detroit, MI 48202

-Broadway In Detroit and Ticketmaster are only able to refund the original purchaser or purchases made through Ticketmaster Verified Resale. Broadway In Detroit is not responsible for purchases made through third party resellers.

-Canceled: Dear Evan Hansen

-All performances. Broadway in Detroit hopes to announce dates for a future engagement.

-Guests who purchased through Ticketmaster will receive a refund to the credit or debit card that was used for the purchase. Guests who purchased tickets through the Fisher Theatre Subscriptions or Group Sales offices will also receive a refund to the credit or debit card that was used for the purchase. Guests who purchased at the Fisher Theatre box office can return their tickets to the box office in person to obtain a refund or they can mail their tickets with their full name, address, phone number and email with a request for a refund to:

Fisher Theatre Box Office

Dear Evan Hansen Refund

3011 W Grand Blvd

Detroit, MI 48202

-Broadway In Detroit and Ticketmaster are only able to refund the original purchaser or purchases made through Ticketmaster Verified Resale. Broadway In Detroit is not responsible for purchases made through third party resellers.

-Canceled:

-The Last Ship (April 22-26 at the Detroit Opera House)

-The Color Purple (April 21-26 at The Music Hall)

-Guests who purchased through Ticketmaster will receive a refund to the credit or debit card that was used for the purchase. Guests who purchased tickets through the Fisher Theatre Subscriptions or Group Sales offices will also receive a refund to the credit or debit card that was used for the purchase. Guests who purchased at the Fisher Theatre box office can return their tickets to the box office in person to obtain a refund or they can mail their tickets with their full name, address, phone number and email with a request for a refund to:

Fisher Theatre Box Office

Show Refund

3011 W Grand Blvd

Detroit, MI 48202

-Broadway In Detroit and Ticketmaster are only able to refund the original purchaser or purchases made through Ticketmaster Verified Resale. Broadway In Detroit is not responsible for purchases made through third party resellers.

-At this time performances for all future shows presented by Broadway in Detroit will go on as scheduled after April 26th.

Broadway Grand Rapids:

-Canceled: Charlie and Chocolate Factory

-All remaining performances are canceled. If you a ticket holder, please hold on to your ticket as BroadwayGR works to reschedule the show. They will be in touch as soon as possible with more information.

-Escape to Margaritaville will go on as scheduled.

-Effective at 3pm on March 16, the offices at Broadway Grand Rapids will be temporarily closed following guidance from the CDC and MDHHS in order to ensure the health and well-being of our staff and community. These are extraordinary times and we will do our best to communicate with you as changes occur.

-For an industry whose long-standing motto is "the show must go on," the events of the past week have been a staggering shock to all of us. We do not want to add additional anxiety or stress during this time. To this end, we will continue holding your season subscription seats for you and have extended the renewal deadline for the 2020-2021 season to April 14. You are still able to renew your season subscription online at ‪Broadwaygrandrapids.com‬, by calling the BGR service center at ‪1-866-928-7469‬ or by sending your renewal via mail. Staff will be working in a limited capacity remotely and do our best to answer concerns or questions by email during the next several weeks.

Cabaret 313:

-Postponed:

-Come Together: When the 60s Met the 70s with Carole J. Bufford on 3/28

-An Evening with Norm Lewis on 4/25

-In regards to our performance on March 28th, as a patron there are a few options that you have for your tickets: 1) Wait to hear about the reschedule date of the performance, and take action at a later date. 2) Donate your tickets back to Cabaret 313 as a tax-deductible donation. 3) Get a refund on your tickets (Refunded tickets will be put back on the credit card of purchase. This transaction takes up to 2-5 business days to process).

-If you need to miss our upcoming April 25th performance due to circumstances related to the COVID-19 virus, please contact our office to discuss your options at info@cabaret313.org.

Chamber Music Society of Detroit:

-Suspending all public gatherings in March including CMSD concerts schedule for 3/13, 3/14, and 3/15 by Curtis on Tour.

-Arrangements have been made to offer a free webcast from the Curtis Institute of Music, live at 7pm this evening and throughout the weekend. However, the public gathering to view the webcast from the Patriot Theater at The War Memorial in Grosse Point will not take place as previously announced.

-Here is a direct link to the webcast

-The CMSD is exploring alternative delivery of the live concert scheduled at the Seligman Performing Arts Center on March 28, and will provide additional details as they become available. In the meantime, ticket holders will be contacted by mail before March 28 to process their preference of ticket donation, open exchange or refund.

Croswell Opera House:

-Postponed or Canceled: All ticketed events at the Croswell through the end of March.

-Captain of the Crossing Guard (March 20-21)

-Thank you for the Music: An Abba Tribute Concert (March 27)

-Ernie Haase and Signature Sound (March 29)

-We will do everything in our power to reschedule rather than cancel these shows; however, we do not have dates at this time. We will provide an update by April 5th. We ask for your patience as we work through this process.

-At this time, Farver's is also closed through March 30th or until further notice; and our business and box offices will be closed to walk-up business. We will continue to operate via phone (517-264-7469) and email (office@croswell.org) only during our business hours (M-F, 10am to 5pm).

Detroit Mercy Theatre Company:

-Canceled: You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown

-All performances canceled 3/27-4/5 at The Marlene Boll Theatre

-DMTC ticket office will be in contact with ticket holder who have purchased individual or season tickets for this production. Any questions or concerns about ticket purchases can be directed to Evans Tasiopoulous, ticket office coordinator, by calling 313-993-3270 or emailing theatre@udmercy.edu.

Detroit Repertory Theatre:

-Postponed:

-Rules for Active Shooters (3/26-5/17)

-Life on the Moon (5/28-6-28)

-The Detroit Repertory Theatre is temporarily closed. The final shows of 2019/20 season (Rules for Active Shooters and Life on the Moon) are postponed. Please join their mailing list on their website, detroitreptheatre.com, to be notified of all updates of the future performances of shows, The Actors Workshops, Subscriptions and Group Fundraisers. If you are a ticket holder, you will be contacted regarding refunds and exchanges.

The Encore Musical Theatre Company:

-In response to the COVID-19 Virus: Out of concern for the health, safety and well-being of our actors, staff and our community, The Encore Musical Theatre Company is shutting down until further notice. This means that all Encore rehearsals, productions and public event are currently suspended. Our BOX OFFICE is Closed. 734-268-6200.

Farmers Alley Theatre:

­-Canceled: Lost In Yonkers

-Postponed: Lee Squared and Balloonacy

-From a financial standpoint, there is no doubt that this cancellation will have a significant impact. Farmers Alley is a small non-profit arts organization and we rely heavily on the support of our patrons and partner organizations. Therefore, we will be extremely grateful to all generous patrons who will consider donating the ticket investment they made. We can also offer an exchange to another Farmers Alley production this season.

-We will be contacting ticket holders over the next week. For any other questions, comments or concerns, please contact us visa the following options: 269-343-2727 or info@farmersalleytheatre.com.

Flint Institute of Music:

-Flint Symphony and Flint Youth Symphony Orchestra

-Events canceled this weekend 3/13-3/15

-Suspending all events that included 100 people or more for the next 30 days (April 11th) at the Flint School of Performing Arts, Flint Symphony Orchestra, The Whiting, and the Capitol Theatre.

Flint Repertory Theatre :

-Shortened: One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

-Show shortened to one weekend 3/13-3/15

Their production will continue due to their smaller size audience; however, ticket sales will be capped at 99. Those who have purchased tickets for the second weekend of performances - March 20-22 - may exchange them not for an opening weekend performance by contacting the ticket center at 810-237-7333.

Grand Rapids Civic:

-Postponed: the remainder of the performances of Matilda the Musical

-Offering all patrons who purchased tickets to the show a voucher for a future performance either this season or next. We ask that you hold off on calling our box office at this time. We have a record of all orders and will be contacting patrons individually in the days ahead to assist them with their rain checks. If you have pressing questions, you may contact the box office at 616-222-6650 or tickets@grct.org.

Grand Rapids Symphony:

-Effective Friday, March 13th, all Grand Rapids Symphony concerts will be cancelled at least through Saturday, April 11th.

-Ticket holders are encouraged to exchange their cancelled for upcoming concerts later in the season or for the 2020-2021 season and Grand Rapids Symphony is happy to exchange your tickets based on comparable value and availability. Your encouraged to mail your requests to:

Ticket Exchange

Grand Rapids Symphony

300 Ottawa AVE NW, Suite 100

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

A reminder, the Grand Rapids Symphony's offices currently are closed and will remain closed through Friday, April 10. The staff is working remotely. Ticket inquiries and requests by phone will be answered as quickly as possible. All requests will be handled in the order received. If you would prefer to exchange your cancelled concert tickets vial phone, please call 616-454-9451. To purchase tickets after April 11th, please purchase online at www.GRSymphony.org.

-In recognition of the extraordinary service that medical workers are providing to the community, the Grand Rapids Symphony is offering two free tickets per healthcare worker to a D&W Fresh Market Picnic Pops concert in July at Cannonsburg. Subject to availability, tickets will be given for one of three shows in the summer series: Jeremy Kittel & Co on July 22, The Doo Wop Project on July 29, and Ladysmith Black Mambazo on July 30. Free tickets aren't available for the special event with Hanson.

Kickshaw Theatre:

-Canceled: Lungs

-All upcoming performances cancelled through 3/15

Laughfest:

-The remainder of Laughfest is canceled (the second weekend 3/13-3/15)

-The following events are postponed. Details regarding the rescheduling of these shows will be released at a later date. Tickets will be honored for the reschedule shows or individuals can request a refund at the point of purchase.

-Maria Bamford at Wealthy Theatre

-Fortune Feimster at Fountain Street Church

-Signature event featuring Jeff Foxworthy

-Rockin' Home Grown at The Intersection

-River City Improv at Wealthy Theatre

Lion Heart Productions:

-Postponed: Clue

-Dates are currently undecided, but will take place in the summer. Tickets that have already been purchased will be honored.

Macomb Center for the Performing Arts:

-Closed: The Lorenzo Cultural Center and The Macomb Center for the Performing Arts

-All events are canceled through April 12th with possibility of future dates.

-Please check macombcenter.com for the latest information.

Matrix Theatre Company:

-Paused: The Kids From Amandla Street. The Board of Directors at Spinning Dot Theatre made the decision to pause all programming. The Matrix Theatre will not be hosting this or their Character Building workshop. They will keep patrons up to date on possible alternative dates. They will be in touch if you purchased tickets.

-Postponed: School of Theatre Classes Spring 2020

-Canceled: Sounds & Sessions for 3/17. Hopefully will pick back up again in April.

Midland Center for the Arts:

-Midland Center for the Arts is rescheduling or canceling public events and activities in its facilities that meet these criteria, including temporarily closing the Alden B. Dow Museum to visitors. For more information on specific postponements and temporary closing details, please visit our website at: midlandcenter.org/visit/covid-19/

-Over the coming weeks, Midland Center for the Arts will be publishing daily activities for exploration of art, science and history. Each weekday, at 2 p.m., the Center will enrich the community with activities, demonstrations, conversations and more posted on social media and on the Center's website. Individuals looking for a robust list of upcoming programs can visit their website at MidlandCenter.org/MakeArtVirtual. A schedule of events for this first week have been posted on the website.

-The Center invites the community to join this virtual community using the hashtag #MakeArtVirtual. As residents are continually advised to practice Social Distancing, the Center remains committed to supporting modern-day explorers, fueling new ideas and scientific innovations.

Miller Auditorium:

-Productions are a collaboration between Miller and the company and a decision to cancel is largely at the discretion of the production company.

-That Golden Girls Show!: A Puppet Parody scheduled for Thursday, 3/19 has been postponed at the discretion of the production company. Miller is working with the show to secure a new date later in the season. Those who purchased tickets from Miller Auditorium to That Golden Girls Show will receive information regarding the new date, ticket exchanges and refunds. The ticket office is working to ensure this process runs as smoothly as possible.



Canceled:

-Waitress

-Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra

-WMU School of Music events scheduled to take place at Miller during this time.

-Ticket holders for these Miller events may request refunds, but we do ask that you consider turning your ticket back in as a tax-deductible donation. To request a refund or donate the value of your ticket, please contact the Miller Auditorium box office at 269-387-2300.

-WMU provides daily updates to the situation at www.wmich.edu/covid-19. Please visit this website for ongoing updates about the University's response.

The Music Hall / Aretha's Jazz Cafe:

-Suspended: All events, educational programming, and cafe services until 4/6.

-If there are any changes or announcements on the resumption of events before or after April 6th, we will announce it promptly.

-All events during this span have either been postponed, rescheduled or cancelled.

Please visit musichall.org or call the Music Hall Box Office for ticket information regarding this suspension of events.

Oakland University School of Music, Theatre and Dance:

-All performances and events are suspended and/or postponed to the public until the end of the semester (or further notice.)

-Anyone who has already purchased a ticket has three options: 1) exchange your ticket for an event during our 20-21 performance season. 2) receive a refund: if you purchased online, you will be contacted by our box office manager; if you purchased your ticket in person, please contact the box office at mherald@startickets.com, 248-370-4578 or visit during regular business hours (Tuesday through Friday, 3-6pm.) 3) do nothing - your ticket purchase will be a donation to SMTD.

-Updates from the University can be found at https://www.oakland.edu/coronavirus/. More information will follow as the situation progresses.

Open Book Theatre Company:

-Canceled: This Random World

-The theatre's box office is also closed during this time, but messages can be left and someone will return your call. Ticket holders will be contacted and refunds will be made, or they can choose the option of donating the cost of their tickets to the theatre. Donations will help offset the losses the theatre will suffer from losing one of their five scheduled shows this season. 734-288-7753

-At this time plans are still in place to open Marjorie Prime on June 26th.

Planet Ant:

-Suspending all programming and classes until further notice.

-The plan for the near future will be updated as they learn more about the situation and what responsible action looks like in the crisis. Students: you will receive an email form the Training Center Director that further explains the plan for this semester of classes moving forward. Please direct any question to Mike Mcgettigan or Andy Reid (mike@planet.com; andy@planetant.com).

-The 313 Day Party and the opening of The Detroit Musical will be rescheduled at a later date in the coming months.

-Many of you have purchased ticked to The Detroit Musical, Glamway, The Independent Comedy Club, and other events that will unfortunately no longer be taking place. We will be reaching out to all of you regarding refunds and would be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We have created an email address that will be used solely for questions regarding this situation, directresponse@planetant.com. Feel free to reach out with any questions, comments, or concerns. We apologize in advance fo any delay or inconveniences, we are responding as fast as we can. This will be a very difficult to Planet Ant and all Arts organizations. Please bear with us as we try to navigate this complex situation. As many of you know, there is not a lot of money in what we do. The prospect of halting all incoming revenue for any amount of time is a truly terrifying one. If you have purchased a ticket to a performance, please consider donating the money, rather than requesting a refund, if you have the means. We are going to need all the support that we can get to make it to the other side of this.

-Planet Ant is live broadcasting once a day from their YouTube channel.

Players Guild of Dearborn:

-Canceled: The Glass Menagerie

-As far as purchased tickets are concerned, the theatre will be in contact with patrons within the next few days. If there are those who would like to consider their ticket purchase as a donation, our non-profit all volunteer organization would be most appreciative. This decision not only comes with emotional repercussions, but also financial ones for our organization. Please continue to check your email and the website for further updates.

PuppetArt:

-All upcoming public performances canceled.

-Tickets bought for performances at Music Hall Jazz Cafe on Sunday 3/29 at 4pm will be refunded.

-We will keep you informed about changes in our programming.

Ridgedale Players:

-Canceled: Children of Eden

-All remaining performances.

-Stay up to date on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ridgedaleplayerstheatre.

The Ringwald:

-Canceled: Of Mice and Men

-Working on a date to reschedule it and will announce it when it is figured out. They ask that you not call or email the box office to exchange or refund your tickets until their new date is published.

Riverbank Theatre:

-Postponed: Same Time Next Year will open 4/3 instead of 3/27

-Please consider moving your tickets to the April performance or another performance this season by calling the box office at 810-278-1749/

Opera Grand Rapids:

-Moved to Online: Scalia/Ginsburg

-The performance will not be open to the public, ticket holders will be sent a password to the virtual performance which will be available beginning 730pm on Saturday 3/14 and remain open through Sunday 3/15 at 4pm.

-Additionally, this change will allow us to offer this performance to more people than we could previously accommodate. If you are interested in partaking of the virtual performance of Scalia/Ginsburg, tickets will be available for $50.

-The Opera Grand Rapids office is closed for two weeks and the staff will be working remotely. Please excuse some potential business disruptions and know that we appreciate your support!

Shakespeare Royal Oak:

-On Hold: The 2020 Shakespeare Royal Oak season

-As you know, Shakespeare Royal Oak lives on revenue received during the same year we produce the festival. So, with the closings, capacity limits, and widespread financial fears in our world today, our prospects in 2020 are suddenly under threat. Public facilities are temporarily closed, and we must have city and state clearance before we can host our event. Yet, we have not decided to cancel the 2020 festival. Not at this time. Instead, we are calling a "hold". In the coming months we will look at all of our programs, from 1st grade to senior seating, and make our best decision when the time is right.

Spotlight Players:

-Canceled:

-Jack and the Bean Stalk, Jr.

-The Sound of Music

-Little Old Ladies in Tennis Shoes

-The Village Theater at Cherry Hill will automatically be issuing full refunds to ticket-holders for performances canceled during this time-frame. Ticket purchases paid by credit or debit card will be refunded directly back to that card. Ticket purchases paid by check or cash will be refunded by check and will be contacted to confirm the correct mailing address. All account refunds and credits will be processed as soon as Leisure Services staff returns to work. Please expect delays and allow additional time for all transactions to be processed, due to high volume. While there is no need to contact us individually to request these account credits and refunds, we do understand that you may have questions that you would like addressed. Please email leisure@canton-mi.org and we will respond to your email as soon as possible. Thank you in advance for your patience and understanding as we handle all of these account updates. For additional information, visit www.cantonfun.org.

Slipstream Theatre Initiative:

-Postponed: Matea

-New dates announced soon

-We apologize for any inconvenience and will gladly take any questions or comments at slipstreamti@slipstreamti.com.

Stagecrafters:

-Canceled: Working

-Regarding ticket refunds for those who have purchased tickets, the theatre will be in contact with patrons in the coming weeks and refunds will be offered. Please allow us time to sort this out. We appreciate your patience and understanding in this matter.

-Any patrons who would like to consider their ticket purchases as a donation would be appreciated. This decision not only comes with emotional repercussions, but also financial ones for our organization.

St. Dunstan's Theatre Guild of Cranbrook:

-Postponed: Leading Ladies

-Originally set to perform 3/20-4/5, but the theatre is monitoring the situation and is hoping to perform it in early May.

-If you have already purchased a ticket for Leading Ladies, you will automatically be refunded from showclix. All of our season ticket holders with reservations will be contacted separately and we hope to be able to put on our show in early May.

-Xanadu auditions originally scheduled for March 22-23 have also been postponed. We will keep everyone updated when a new date has been scheduled.

Theatre & Dance at Wayne:

Canceled the remaining productions of their 2019-2020 season:

-Bus Stop

-Mary Poppins the Broadway Musical

-Motor City Cabaret presents Do You Believe in Magic?

-Stage Kiss

-Ticket purchases support Wayne State students' education beyond the stage. Allowing ticket purchases to convert to a tax-deductible donation continues that support of those students and ensures that Theatre and Dance at Wayne can continue to offer quality entertainment and excellent education.

-For patrons who'd prefer to receive a refund, Theatre and Dance at Wayne will honor those requests. Ticket holders are asked to email boxoffice@wayne.edu to let the staff know of their preference. If patrons elect not to contact the box office, they will receive a donation notification. Note that it will take some time to coordinate these efforts.

-Additional updates, if any, will be available at https://www.theatreanddanceatwayne.com/coronavirus/

-In response to these closures and in support of the mission to serve both students and the public audience, the Maggie Allesee Department of Theatre and Dance is forging ahead with Virtual Theatre and Dance at Wayne. Every weekday on Theatre and Dance at Wayne's Facebook, Instagram, and/or TikTok, followers can engage in live and pre-recorded content that bridges social distancing with dynamic performances, narratives and stories. This virtual programming provides Wayne State University students, faculty, and staff an outlet for their creative energy while also engaging the public in thoughtful, inspiring, and entertaining experiences.

Visitors can enjoy the virtual programming on Theatre and Dance at Wayne's social media channels noted below:

The public is invited to join Theatre and Dance at Wayne by creating their own theatre or dance-inspired content and tagging #WSUTDVirtual in their posts. Additional information is available at www.theatreanddanceatwayne.com/virtual

Theatre Nova:

-Postponed: Arabic to English

-Originally scheduled to open 3/20, will now run 8/7-8/30.

-Current ticket holders for Arabic to English will be contacted this week to reschedule their tickets for August.

-At this time, the Michigan Playwrights Festival (4/22-4/26), Relativity (5/8-5/31), and God Kinda Looks Like Tupac (6/26-7/19) remain as previously scheduled until further notice. For regular updates, visit www.theatrenova.org.

Tipping Point Theatre:

-Canceled: The Baxter Sisters

-The health and safety of our community, patrons, artists and staff is the primary concern for Tipping Point Theatre. After talking with each of these groups and in accordance with the guidance provided by the CDC and other health and government agencies, we will be closing Tipping Point Theatre through at least April 5, 2020. This is in accordance with Governor Whitmer's instructions to close all indoor and outdoor performance spaces. This closure will include all rehearsals and box office hours. As a result, we will not be presenting "The Baxter Sisters" during this season at the theatre. We're working to find a way to include it in our next season and currently plan to present the remainder of season 13 (Prelude to a Kiss & The Thanksgiving Play) as scheduled beginning in June. This adjustment to our season will take a financial toll on our non-profit theatre and our artists. We will continue to pay our theatre staff during this time and are working with our professional artists to reduce their financial burden while the entire theatre industry is at a standstill. We understand many of our ticket holders are facing a similar burden, and we'll provide ticket refunds to anyone who requests one.

-Here are the options if you currently have a ticket to The Baxter Sisters or are a season pass holder: 1) Request a refund by April 5, 2020 (call our box office or email tix@tippingpointtheatre.com). 2) Donate the cost of your ticket to Tipping Point to help our non-profit weather this uncertain time (no action is needed and we'll issue you a receipt for your contribution after April 30). 3) Exchange your ticket for a gift certificate that can be used anytime this season or next season. (Call or email our box office).

University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre & Dance:

Canceled:

-Musical Theatre Senior Showcase on 5/3

-Die Fledermaus

-A Beautiful Country

-My One & Only

-All free and non-ticketed SMTD events. The exception: degree student recitals will go on as scheduled, but may not be open to the public.

-All events in Hill Auditorium, Rackham Auditorium, Power Center, Mendelssohn Theatre, and Arthur Miller Theatre, including the Men's and Women's Glee Club concerts.



-Anyone who purchased a ticket has three options: 1) exchange your ticket for a credit toward the 2020-2021 performance season. If this is your preferred option, please email smtdtickets@umich.edu and we will contact you to process the exchange. 2) Receive a refund. If you would like to receive a refund, please contact the Ticket Office at 734-764-2538 during business hours*. Please note that we do not keep credit card information on file, so we will need you to call our Ticket Office and speak to one of our associates in person. Do not send us your credit card information via email. 3) Donate part or all of your ticket purchase to SMTD to help cover the costs already incurred in producing our shows. We ask that you kindly consider supporting our mission by donating at least half of the cost of your ticket(s) as a tax-deductible in-kind gift to the School of Music, Theatre & Dance. We ask that you contact us before May 15 with your preferred option. If we do not hear from you by May 15, your ticket will be processed as a donation. **PLEASE NOTE: The League Ticket Office window will not be open for the forseeable future. There will be representatives answering the phone and emails from 12-5pm Monday-Friday. The Ticket Office can be reached at smtdtickets@umich.edu or 734-764-2538. We anticipate a high number of calls; we ask for your patience during these unprecedented times as we work to answer all requests in a timely manner.

University Musical Society:

-In response to the University of Michigan's prohibition on campus events that would convene 100 people or more through April 21, the University Musical Society (UMS) will cancel all remaining events in the 2019-20 season.

The list of canceled events are:

Tarek Yamani Trio - Friday, March 13 at Mendelssohn Theatre

Hélène Grimaud - Saturday, March 14 at Hill Auditorium

ANTHEM - Wednesday-Saturday, March 18-21 at the Jam Handy

New York Philharmonic String Quartet - Sunday, March 22 at Rackham Auditorium

HD Broadcast of The National Theatre's Present Laughter - Sunday, March 22 at the Michigan Theater

Sir James Galway with Lady Jeanne Galway - Friday, March 27 at Hill Auditorium

Benjamin Grosvenor - Thursday, April 2 at Hill Auditorium

HOME - Friday-Saturday, April 3-4 at the Power Center

Apollo's Fire and Chorus - Sunday, April 5 at Hill Auditorium

Zakir Hussain - Thursday, April 9 at Rackham Auditorium

HD Broadcast of The National Theatre's One Man, Two Guvnors - Wednesday, April 15 at the Michigan Theater

Emerson String Quartet - Friday, April 17 at Rackham Auditorium

American Ballet Theatre (ABT) and the Chineke! Orchestra with Sheku Kanneh-Mason - Thursday, April 16-Sunday, April 19 at Detroit Opera House

Chineke! Orchestra - Thursday, April 23rd at Hill Auditorium

-In addition to canceling main stage performances, all related public and private events will be canceled - including educational and community engagement activities, dinners, and receptions.

-Current ticket holders can visit ums.org/coronavirus for the most up-to-date information and options for ticket donations and refunds.

-In order to reduce face-to-face contact, the Michigan League Ticket Office is currently closed. Ticket office staff will be available by phone Monday-Friday from 12-5pm at 734-764-2538 and will also be responding to messages left via voice mail and email.

Wharton Center:

-Canceled:

-Drum Tao 2020 - Friday 3/13

-Dog Man the Musical - Saturday 3/14-Sunday 3/15

-Of Equal Place: Isotopes in Motion - Thursday 3/19-Friday 3/20

-Royal Winnipeg Ballet: The Wizard of Oz - Wednesday 3/25

-Rescheduled:

-The Klezmatics - Thursday 3/26

-The Sutton Foster Awards

-If you purchased tickets from Wharton Center to any of the above events, you will receive information regarding refunds or rescheduled dates within the next several days. We are working diligently to ensure this process runs as smoothly as possible.

-Wicked: First and second weeks of performances 4/1-4/13 have been canceled and will not be rescheduled. At this time, the third week of performances will resume Tuesday 4/14-Sunday 4/19. Patrons will be issued a full refund for their ticket purchase, including fees. The refund will be processed by the end of next week, using the same method as the original payment. Ticket buyers who purchased with cash, check, or gift card/gift certificate will be issued a refund check from Michigan State University within the next several weeks. Please note, tickets purchased through a third-party cannot be refunded by Wharton Center.

-For the latest information from MSU regarding COVID-19, please visit msu.edu/coronavirus.

-Should you have questions or concerns, please contact the Wharton Center Ticket Office via email at wharton@msu.edu. The office will remain closed until the Governor's Stay at Home, Stay Safe Order expires on April 13th.

-The Covid-19 virus may have us all sequestered in our homes, but we can still have some fun. Since art is at the center of all we do at Wharton Center; we are hosting a virtual talent show on our Instagram account @whartoncenter. Each week we ask followers to share their talent with us.

A Wilde Theatre:

-Postponed: The Women of Winedale

-New dates to be announced soon.





