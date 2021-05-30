ACCIDENTALLY BRAVE and ELECTIVE AFFINITIES Will Be Performed by Actors Collaborative Toledo in June

Actors Collaborative Toledo (ACT) presents the area premiere of two captivating one-woman shows at the historic Ohio Theatre, located at 3112 Lagrange St, Toledo, OH 43608, on June 18-20. 2021.

Accidentally Brave by Maddie Corman features Aimee Reid as the author in this autobiographical play. Accidentally Brave tells the story of a woman whose life comes crashing down when her husband, the father of her three children, and Hollywood director is arrested for downloading child pornography. Courageous, daring, and unflinchingly honest, Accidentally Brave is an inspiring true story about discovering a new normal when everything you thought you knew comes undone. With raw vulnerability and unexpected humor, Aimee Reid shares this story of perseverance and hope when the unthinkable tests her marriage, family and values.

The evening will open with a short curtain raiser; Elective Affinities by David Adjmi. The play, written in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks on 9/11, features Fran Martone as Mrs. Alice Hauptmann. In Elective Affinities, we are invited to have tea at Mrs. Hauptmann's Upper East Side townhouse. Mrs. Hauptman is a torture-apologist, unabashed plutocrat, and honey-voiced Social Darwinist. In the expert hands of Fran Martone, Alice is a pure demonic delight.

Both plays are directed by Jeffrey Albright and are presented by Actors Collaborative Toledo in partnership with Black Swamp Players and Children's Theatre Workshop. This production is made possible by a Resilience Grant from The Greater Toledo Community Foundation.

Show times are June 18 & 19, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. and June 20, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.act419.org or at the door beginning one hour before the curtain. Tickets are $20 for General Admission, $15 for Seniors and College Students, and $10 for High School Students (16+). This performance is not appropriate for children under 16 years of age.