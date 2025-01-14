Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Michael Tomlinson - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Des Moines playhouse
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nichole Poindexter-Wilson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Urbandale Community Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Brynn Sweere - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Urbandale Community Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Kailan Wing - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre
Best Ensemble
GREASE THE MUSICAL - Union Street Players
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sam Stephen - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Des Moines playhouse
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Joy Messer - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Union Street Players
Best Musical
GREASE THE MUSICAL - Union Street Players
Best New Play Or Musical
THE BLACK FEMINIST GUIDE TO THE HUMAN BODY - Pyramid Theatre Company
Best Performer In A Musical
John Guzman - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Union Street Players
Best Performer In A Play
Danika Jacobsen - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre
Best Play
THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre
Best Production of an Opera
BARBER OF SEVILLE - Des Moines Metro Opera
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bob Baskerville - EQUUS - Tallgrass theatre company
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dan Waterbury - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Michael Howland - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Urbandale Community Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Arthur Caffrey - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
TTHE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Des Moines Playhouse
Videos