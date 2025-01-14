Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Michael Tomlinson - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Des Moines playhouse



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nichole Poindexter-Wilson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Urbandale Community Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical

Brynn Sweere - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Urbandale Community Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Kailan Wing - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre



Best Ensemble

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Union Street Players



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sam Stephen - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Des Moines playhouse



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Joy Messer - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Union Street Players



Best Musical

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Union Street Players



Best New Play Or Musical

THE BLACK FEMINIST GUIDE TO THE HUMAN BODY - Pyramid Theatre Company



Best Performer In A Musical

John Guzman - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Union Street Players



Best Performer In A Play

Danika Jacobsen - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre



Best Play

THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre



Best Production of an Opera

BARBER OF SEVILLE - Des Moines Metro Opera



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bob Baskerville - EQUUS - Tallgrass theatre company



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dan Waterbury - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Michael Howland - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Urbandale Community Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Arthur Caffrey - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

TTHE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

Des Moines Playhouse



