Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards

By: Jan. 14, 2025
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards! 

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Michael Tomlinson - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Des Moines playhouse

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nichole Poindexter-Wilson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Urbandale Community Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Brynn Sweere - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Urbandale Community Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Kailan Wing - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre

Best Ensemble
GREASE THE MUSICAL - Union Street Players

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sam Stephen - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Des Moines playhouse

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Joy Messer - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Union Street Players

Best Musical
GREASE THE MUSICAL - Union Street Players

Best New Play Or Musical
THE BLACK FEMINIST GUIDE TO THE HUMAN BODY - Pyramid Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Musical
John Guzman - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Union Street Players

Best Performer In A Play
Danika Jacobsen - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre

Best Play
THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre

Best Production of an Opera
BARBER OF SEVILLE - Des Moines Metro Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bob Baskerville - EQUUS - Tallgrass theatre company

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dan Waterbury - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Michael Howland - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Urbandale Community Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Arthur Caffrey - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
TTHE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
Des Moines Playhouse
 



